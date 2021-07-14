Women Leave men Alone- Former Citizen TV Actress Denies Being A Lesbian After Controversial Video

Natasha Ngegie, the former Machachari actress, has come out to vehemently deny she belongs to the LGBTQ community following a viral video that claimed she’s a lesbian.

Taking to social media, Natasha, who is popularly known as Stella from her acting role in the program, urged women to stop hitting on her because she’s straight.

“Ever since that stupid video falsely stating I’m a lesbian came out, my DMS are chroming with women,” she wrote.

“Don’t get me wrong I’m not against the LGBTQ+ family I support you guys so much . But Sasa mmezidi sitaki kuenda Mombasa, malindi ,Dubai ata stage ya matatu na nyinyi. NIWACHENI PLEASE 🤦🏾‍♀️. KUJIENI WAZAZI WENU PLEASE 😫.

READ ALSO: Man Stabs Himself On The Chest, Stomach And Then Took Poison After Heated Argument With Wife

After the video, several blogs ran with the story which also claimed she was depressed.

Setting the record straight, Stella put out a statement trashing those claims.

“Let me address the nation!” Stella wrote.

“A YouTube video has been circulating and rumours have it I’m a drug addict, lesbian, depressed and many other shenanigans.”

She’s not the first from Machachari to find herself in the LGBTQ conversation.

Actor Ian Munene has been hit headlines ever since he changed his overlook and dress code. Fans have accused him of being gay following his controversial posts on social media.

Ian has never really denied being gay, but neither has he ever confirmed.

“keep on judging coz you’ve been given the power to by a photo with a flower. If having a flower on my face makes me gay then that’s all on you. It must take a whole lot of energy to be this stu**d ????” said Ian.