Wrestling Legend Hulk Hogan Dies Aged 71

Professional wrestler and WWE legend Hulk Hogan has died at the age of 71.

Police reported that emergency responders treated Hogan for cardiac arrest at his home in Clearwater, Florida, at around 10 a.m. on Thursday.

However, Hulk Hogan was pronounced dead approximately an hour and 15 minutes later after being moved to the hospital for treatment.

The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) in a statement said it’s “saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away”.

Describing Hogan as “one of pop culture’s most recognizable figures”, it said “Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s”.

Hogan, whose real name was Terry Bollea, is widely regarded as the most iconic figure in WWE’s five-decade history, famed for his signature blonde moustache and vibrant headbands.

He dominated the professional wrestling world throughout the 80s and 90s before expanding into films and later reality TV. He claimed his first WWE world championship by defeating the Iron Sheik in 1984.

In 2018, Hogan was reinstated into the WWE Hall of Fame after being ejected for using a racist slur. In recent years, Hogan had appeared at Trump rallies and on the US election campaign trail last year.

