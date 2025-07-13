3.5 Million Children Vaccinated as Kenya Intensifies Measles and Typhoid Fight

Ministry of Health (MoH) is making a final, urgent appeal to parents and guardians across Kenya to ensure their children receive critical Measles-Rubella (MR) and Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine (TCV) jabs as the nationwide immunization campaign nears its conclusion on July 14, 2025. The campaign, launched on July 5, has already made significant strides, immunizing over 15 million children in just over a week.

As of July 13, MoH data shows that 3.5 million children have received the MR vaccine, while a staggering 12.1 million have been immunized with the TCV jab. These figures shows substantial progress toward the national targets of 6.5 million MR and 19.2 million TCV doses.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale lauded the campaign’s success, particularly highlighting that over 4,000 “zero-dose” children those who had never received any prior vaccines were reached. “This is a victory for public health and a testament to what we can achieve when we work together to protect our children,” Duale stated.

The immunization drive is being conducted free of charge in all public health facilities and outreach centers, including schools, churches, mosques, marketplaces, and even through door-to-door visits. The multi-platform approach which is backed by thousands of trained health workers and community mobilizers which has been essential in achieving broad coverage across the country’s 47 counties.

Both the MR and TCV vaccines are World Health Organization (WHO)-approved, having undergone extensive international and local safety evaluations. CS Duale also took the opportunity to warn the public against misinformation, urging parents to rely on verified sources such as the Ministry of Health or accredited health professionals for vaccine-related information.

Typhoid, primarily caused by Salmonella serotype Typhi, remains a major public health challenge, especially in areas with poor sanitation. Globally, the disease affects over 9 million people and causes more than 100,000 deaths each year. The emergence of antimicrobial-resistant (AMR) strains has further complicated treatment, making vaccination a key preventive measure.

Similarly, measles a highly contagious viral infection continues to threaten unvaccinated populations, with periodic global outbreaks. Integrated campaigns such as Kenya’s have been proven effective in curbing both diseases by enhancing vaccine coverage and population immunity.

The Kenyan Treasury allocated Kshs 4.9 billion in the 2025/26 financial year to boost vaccine availability and distribution. Ministry of Health has also reassured the public that earlier vaccine shortages have been addressed, ensuring steady supply across all regions.

The MoH calls on every parent, guardian, and community leader to ensure no child is left behind as the ultimate goal remains clear: a healthier, safer future for Kenya’s next generation, free from vaccine-preventable diseases.