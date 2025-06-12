6.2 Million Lifesaving Vaccines Flagged Off as Kenya Ends Shortage

KDRTV News – Nairobi: After months of devastating shortages, Kenya has received and flagged off 6.2 million doses of essential vaccines, restoring hope for thousands of families whose children were left vulnerable to deadly diseases. The consignment includes 3.2 million doses of oral polio vaccine and 3 million BCG doses important in protecting children from polio and tuberculosis.

The vaccines were officially received by Dr. Ouma Oluga, Principal Secretary for Medical Services, in the company of Dr. Bashir Issak, Director of Family Health, and Dr. Rose Jalango, Head of the National Vaccines and Immunization Programme. The ceremonial flag-off was later led by Defense Cabinet Secretary Hon. Aden Duale, alongside senior Ministry of Health and international health agency officials from UNICEF and the World Health Organization.

“Twelve counties had completely run out of vaccines, and 35 others had less than 10 days’ worth of stock,” said Dr. Oluga. “Some mothers had been turned away for months.”

The shortage stemmed from delayed co-financing payments to Gavi and UNICEF by the National Treasury, stalling procurement and distribution. An estimated 80,000 children missed vital immunizations during this period, raising alarm among pediatric experts and public health advocates.

Following the release of Ksh.900 million in co-payments, UNICEF confirmed shipment of the vaccines, which arrived on June 11. The Ministry announced that distribution to Kenya’s nine central depots would begin immediately, with deliveries to all 47 counties to follow.

“This is not just a delivery – it’s a promise kept to Kenyan children,” said CS Duale. “Vaccination is the backbone of public health.”

A national catch-up campaign is scheduled to begin on June 15, targeting children born in the last three months who missed out on immunizations. The Ministry also pledged to trace unvaccinated children and ensure full coverage.