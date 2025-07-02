90% of Kenya’s Packaged Foods Declared Unhealthy Under New Report

Kenya is on the verge of a significant public health shift after a unprecedented report revealed that nearly 90% of packaged foods and beverages sold in the country – both locally produced and imported would require health warning labels under newly drafted government regulations.

The disturbing findings, shared with Reuters by the Access to Nutrition Initiative (ATNI), shine a harsh spotlight on the nutritional quality of everyday supermarket products consumed by millions of Kenyans.

The report, based on an evaluation of 746 products from 30 leading food and beverage companies, assessed both international giants like Coca-Cola and Nestlé and homegrown brands such as Brookside Dairy and Manji Foods Industries.

The results were clear: the overwhelming majority of the products contained excessive amounts of salt, sugar, or saturated fat, placing consumers at greater risk of obesity and diet-related non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes and hypertension.

This exposure comes shortly after the Ministry of Health released its nutrient profile model, a scientific framework intended to guide the implementation of mandatory front-of-package health warning labels. Once enacted, Kenya will become one of the first African nations to adopt such a policy, joining a global movement to provide consumers with clearer, more accessible nutritional information.

Significantly, the report also found that over two-thirds of fortified products such as yoghurts and sweet biscuits enriched with vitamins and minerals still fell short of health standards, particularly under globally recognized evaluation systems like Nutri-Score.

“You could end up addressing micronutrient deficiencies through some of these products, but also contributing, arguably, towards non-communicable diseases at the same time,” warned Greg Garrett, Executive Director of ATNI.

The urgency for reform is amplified by disturbing national health trends. Between 2018 and 2023, Kenya saw a 16% increase in sales of processed packaged food, a reflection of changing dietary habits in both urban and rural populations. Since 2000, adult obesity rates have tripled, with 45% of women and 19% of men now considered overweight or obese.

ATNI’s Head of Policy, Katherine Pittore, described the current moment as a critical “tipping point,” urging immediate action to prevent Kenya from mirroring countries like the United States, where obesity rates have reached crisis levels. “Kenya could follow in the footsteps of countries with soaring obesity or act now to prevent it,” she noted.

Backing this urgency, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa, issued a clear warning: “Africa is facing a growing problem of obesity and overweight, and the trends are rising. This is a ticking time bomb.”

If implemented, Kenya’s decisive move could set a powerful precedent for the rest of Africa, triggering continent-wide reforms that empower consumers, pressure companies to improve product formulations, and begin to reverse the rise of NCDs.

As health advocates say: Labeling is not just policy – it is a matter of life and death.