APA Insurance, Hollard Health Roll Out International Health Coverage

APA Insurance collaborated with Hollard Health, a South African insurer, to launch an international medical cover for individuals, families, SMEs, and organizations.

The plan includes five comprehensive programs for Africa, India, Europe, and other countries throughout the world.

“The primary goal is to encourage members to live healthier lifestyles, which reduces healthcare costs and improves overall health outcomes,” stated Ashok Shah, Group CEO of Apollo Investments Limited.

“With APA and Hollard Health’s combined expertise, innovative solutions, and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, we are setting a new standard for healthcare coverage in the region.”

The solution, which will be accessible through the HealthMov app, includes personalized health monitoring, lifestyle and behavior tracking, educational resources, goal setting, and progress tracking.

Tobe Hope, CEO of Hollard Health, stated, “Because we understand that Africa’s needs are unique, we are committed to helping the continent grow by providing the correct cost-effective health insurance for its different needs.

“The HealthMov app is so simple that it can detect face features and movement to determine heart rate, breathing rate, stress level, and BMI.

This information is then used to provide comments, ideas, and rewards. “Members have a virtual doctor, personal trainer, health coach, and mentor in their pockets,” Hope explained.

Last year, Apollo Investment firm, APA Insurance’s parent firm, signed an agreement with Hollard International to buy a 20% stake.

