Can Vaping or smoking cause Oral Cancer?

KDRTV News -Minneapolis- Many youths and adults who use vape are at a higher risk of having health complications related to the chemicals associated with the contents used to manufacture the vape liquids.
Vaping has not been around long enough for researchers to fully understand the long-term health impacts. However, the aerosol a person inhales when vaping contains some chemicals that may be linked to oral cancer.
An aerosol is a collection of particles suspended in a gas. Vaping describes when a person inhales an aerosol from an e-cigarette, typically filled with nicotine, other chemicals, and flavorings.
Oral cancer is defined as cancer that originates in areas such as the tongue, gums, floor of the mouth, cheeks, and back of the throat. Oral cancer typically affects people with a history of human papillomavirus (HPV) infection, smoking, or alcohol use.
In this article, we will discuss whether vaping can cause oral cancer, if vaping has a link to any other types of cancer, and other vaping health risks.
There is currently not enough evidence to determine the exact link between vaping and oral cancer. However, research from 2024Trusted Source suggests that the chemicals a person inhales when vaping can lead to oral symptoms such as:
- irritation and pain
- dry mouth
- mouth ulcers
- inflammation
The same research suggests that there is also a link between vaping and types of cell damage that can lead to cancer, such as the following:
- Genotoxicity of the cells in the mouth describes when chemicals damage DNA, which can lead to oral cancer.
- Oxidative stress describes when chemicals cause an imbalance of free radicals and antioxidants in the body, which can damage organs and lead to cancer.
- DNA damage is a critical factor in the development of cancer.
Research from 2023 suggests that certain components a person inhales when vaping, such as heated propylene glycol, N’-nitrosonornicotine, and thiocyanates, are carcinogenic (cancer-causing) and, therefore, could be a risk factor for developing oral cancer.
Other 2023 researchTrusted Source suggests that the chemicals a person inhales when vaping can cause changes to the cells that can potentially increase the risk of developing oral cancer.
The same research suggests that the variety of flavors available for vaping could lead to long-term use of e-cigarettes, which may increase health risks such as oral cancer. There is also a risk of nicotine addiction, particularly among younger individuals who vape.
Another 2023 study suggests that the risk of damage to certain genes that can lead to oral cancer is more than twiceTrusted Source as likely in a person who vapes.
Alongside oral cancer, there may be other types of cancer that have a link to vaping.
Research from 2021Trusted Source suggests that it may still be a decade too early to determine whether vaping can cause different types of cancer. However, the research suggests that there is a high probability the chemicals a person inhales when vaping could lead to various types of cancer in the future.
Similarly, a 2018 studyTrusted Source suggests that although it is too early to concretely determine whether vaping can cause different types of cancer, vaping may increase the risk of developing lung and bladder cancer. However, this study was based on a mouse model, so the findings may not be applicable to humans and further research is necessary.
There is currently a limit to the amount of research available into the other health risks of vaping, as e-cigarettes have only been around for a short period of time.
However, the American Cancer SocietyTrusted Source notes that the aerosol a person inhales when vaping typically contains nicotine and may contain other chemicals that can lead to organ damage, cancer, and other health issues. Some of these chemicals include:
- Nicotine which is highly addictive, can be toxic, and can harm brain development in fetuses and young people.
- Volatile organic compounds (VOCs) can damage organs such as the kidneys, liver, and nervous system. Formaldehyde is a type of VOC that can lead to cancer.
- Diacetyl and other chemicals that produce the flavor when vaping can lead to a serious form of lung disease.
- Propylene glycol and vegetable glycerin can cause irritation in the lungs and airways. In certain chemical reactions, they may also become carcinogenic.
Research from 2023 suggests that the levels of DNA damage may be higherTrusted Source in people who choose vapes that have sweet flavoring.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)Trusted Source, a person should not consider vaping as safe for some of the following reasons:
- There is a limit to research into the long-term health effects of vaping.
- E-cigarettes typically contain nicotine, which is a highly addictive, harmful substance.
- The aerosol a person inhales when vaping contains chemicals that can cause health issues and may lead to cancer.
- Vaping can lead to seizures.
- Long-term vaping may encourage a person to start smoking traditional cigarettes.
- Malfunctioning of vaping devices, such as explosions, can cause injury or fires.