Clinical Officers Call Off Strike After Agreement With Ministry of Health

The Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (KUCO) has called off its strike following successful negotiations with the Ministry of Health and the Council of Governors.

The agreement, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding, paves the way for clinical officers to resume duty within 24 hours.

Speaking on Wednesday after the signing, Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Mlongo Barasa acknowledged the critical role clinical officers play in delivering essential healthcare services.

She reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to addressing their concerns while ensuring uninterrupted healthcare for all Kenyans.

“As we advance Universal Health Coverage under Taifa Care, constructive engagement remains key to strengthening our health system. We appreciate the dedication of clinical officers and urge them to resume duty as we work towards lasting solutions,” CS Barasa stated.

The Council of Governors, led by Chairman Governor Ahmed Abdullahi, also reiterated the importance of collaboration in improving healthcare delivery.

The signing of the agreement was undertaken by the Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards, Mary Muthoni, and the Principal Secretary for Medical Services Harry Kimtai, among other officials.

On February 17, KUCO announced that it would commence its strike, citing unfulfilled Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) and Universal Health Coverage (UHC) demands.

The union had also raised concerns over what it termed as discriminatory practices by the SHA, which allegedly excluded clinical officers from offering services.

Also Read: Ministry of Health To Settle Sh20 Billion Medical Claims Before SHA Transition