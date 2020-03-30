Coronavirus: Residents Of Nairobi Warned Against Traveling Upcountry

(KDRTV)-The Ministry of Health has advised the residents of Nairobi not to travel upcountry in a bid to halt the spread of the dreadful coronavirus

While speaking at the Afya House on Monday, the health CS Mutahi Kagwe said that the coronavirus was now being spread by the community and no longer imported

The Health CS thus urged the residents of Nairobi to suspend all travel plans until the situation of the pandemic is contained

According to the statistics announced by the CS, a large population of elderly Kenyans stay in rural areas

The health CS referred to Italy which is the most affected country like that one with over 10, 000 confirmed deaths from coronavirus

Mutahi Kagwe said that freedom of movement during the pandemic in Italy ended up exposing the elderly population to higher risks of coronavirus and thus doubling positive cases and deaths in the country

“Those who stay in Nairobi should not travel up country during this period, statistics indicate that the elderly Kenyan population lives in the rural areas, we would like to urge those who stay in Nairobi to stay in Nairobi,” He said.

KDRTV also understands that the Health CS also advised the people living in rural areas against traveling to Nairobi and maintain social distancing.

During the same presser, the Health CS announced that eight news cases of coronavirus had been confirmed bringing the total number of those who have contracted the virus to 50

Of of the victims is in the Aga Khan hospital

The CS further announced that authorities are tracing 1474 people who are believed to have made contacts with the 50 patients

Nairobi is the worst-hit county in Kenya with over 35 confirmed positive cases of coronavirus