COVID-19: Bomet`s First Victim Burred At Night

(KDRTV)-The first victim of COVID-19 in Bomet county was buried at night on Wednesday and 36 people including 16 family members have been put into a mandatory quarantine

The deceased was buried in Kagawet village in Itembe location in Chepalungu.

Reportedly, county public health officials presided over the burial of the the 55-year-old Erick Kosgei in accordance with the protocols set by the Ministry of Health.

In attendance were also relatives who had not come into contact with the deceased.

The burial event took place at around 7 pm Wednesday night and it lasted for a few minutes.

Mr. Kosgei had history of diabetes and had traveled from Nairobi while ill and died the following day

He was brought to Bomet county with a police vehicle and later admitted at Longisa Hospital the same.

The use of police vehicle raised concerns after a section of Kenyans suggest that they could have used an ambulance.

The police vehicle was secured by a relative who is a police officer

“A police vehicle was secured by a relative who is policeman to transport the man from Nairobi. He had been undergoing treatment in Nairobi on and off for some time before the transfer to Longisa Referral Hospital,” said a family member who did not want to be named.

Samples tested at the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) revealed that Mr. Kosgei had COVID-19

Consequently, 10 doctors and nurses who made close contact with the deceased have since been taken to quarantine.

On the same note, the Bomet governor Hillary Barchok warned members of the public against withholding crucial information from doctors on the travel history

He disclosed that family members of the deceased lied to health workers at the Longisa hospital something that put many into a risk of contracting the virus.