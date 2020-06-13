COVID-19: Kenya Records 152 More Cases, 57 Recoveries And 4 Deaths

(KDRTV)-Kenya has reported 152 more positive cases of coronavirus after 3403 samples were tested in the last 24 hours; the national tally now stands at 3, 457.

According to Health Ministry, all the new cases are Kenyan nationals

So far, the ministry reported that the country has tested a total of 112,171 samples

Among the new patients are 116 males and 36 females and they are aged between 2 and 65 years old

The new positive cases are distributed as follows; Nairobi-70, Mombasa-41, Busia-16, Kiambu-9, Kajiado-4 while Migori and Machakos had 3 cases each. Again, Kisumu had 2 cases while Nakuru, Narok, Taita Taveta and Uasin Gishu had one case each.

In Nairobi, the cases were distributed as follows:

Embakasi 21 Starehe-9 Makadara- 6 Kamkunji 6 Kibra 5 Mathare 4 Dagoretti North 3 Embakasi West 3 Embakasi East 2 Roysambu 2 Lang`ata 2 Kasarani 2 Westlands 2 Dagorreti South 1 Embakasi Central 1 Embakasi North 1

The report also indicate that the country confirmed 4 more deaths from coronavirus bringing the total number deaths to 100

However, 57 more patients have recovered from the virus and have been discharged from various health facilities across the country, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,221.