CS Health Duale Bans KMTC Attachment Fees Easing Burden on Medical Trainees

KDRTV News – Nairobi: The Ministry of Health has officially scrapped the mandatory attachment fee for Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) students in all Level 6 national referral hospitals, marking a significant policy shift aimed at supporting medical trainees. Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale declared that public hospitals should no longer charge students who contribute to clinical services during their rotations.

Previously, KMTC students were required to pay fees ranging from Ksh 1,000 to Ksh 10,000 before undertaking practical attachments at Level 6 hospitals such as Kenyatta National Hospital, Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, and Mathare National Teaching and Referral Hospital. Duale criticized the lack of harmonization and fairness in these charges, noting that some counties imposed disproportionately high fees without clear justification. The new directive takes immediate effect in all Level 6 facilities under the national government.

By scrapping attachment fees, the Health Ministry aims to remove financial barriers that have long burdened students, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds who also face accommodation and transport costs during attachments. “These students are here to help our hospitals; charging them undermines both equity and service delivery,” Duale stated. The policy is expected to restore trust in the public health system and encourage more trainees to complete essential clinical rotations without undue hardship.

Hospitals under county governments, CS Duale plans to engage governors and President William Ruto to extend the fee abolition uniformly across all public health facilities. Meanwhile, the Ministry has instructed its Director General to communicate and enforce the decision, ensuring that no Level 6 hospital continues the practice. ThiS move aligns with broader efforts to achieve Universal Health Coverage by reducing out-of-pocket expenses for health workers in training.

