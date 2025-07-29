CS Duale: ID Now Required to Drop Off Patients at Referral Hospitals

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has announced that no patient will be admitted to national referral hospitals unless their escort provides valid identification and vehicle registration details.

“Going forward, no patient will be admitted if dropped off by unidentified or anonymous persons,” said Duale, addressing journalists at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH). “This policy is key in safeguarding both patients and healthcare staff, and in preventing cases of abandonment, impersonation, or criminal activity within our health facilities.”

The directive comes in the wake of a KNH tragedy involving a child’s delayed treatment and an unresolved hospital murder, prompting a national outrage over medical negligence and hospital security.

Duale disclosed that 443 patients have been categorized as long-stay or abandoned across referral hospitals. “211 were abandoned by their next of kin, and 232 were medically discharged but cannot leave due to social or financial challenges which is not just a logistical crisis but it’s a national moral dilemma,” he said.

Under the new rules, every person bringing a patient to emergency units including police must present their ID, name, and vehicle information for hospital records.

“We must have traceability of patients. It’s no longer a favor; it is a right to do so,” Duale emphasized.

He further ordered immediate audits of emergency systems in all national referral hospitals. “I have directed a full audit of emergency response, security protocols, patient profiling, and hospital operations. These must be followed by immediate and firm corrective actions,” he said.

The ministry is also expanding CCTV surveillance and standardizing security measures in hospitals to curb rising cases of mismanagement and criminal acts.

“What happened at Kenyatta is unacceptable. Where negligence is found, action will be taken,” Duale stated firmly. “We will no longer allow bureaucracy to shield failure.”

CS Duale bold stance marks the government’s latest step in restoring public trust in Kenya’s healthcare system, as he vows to hold facilities accountable at every level.