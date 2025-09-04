What is HIV?

HIV stands for human immunodeficiency virus. HIV infects and destroys cells of your immune system, making it hard to fight off other diseases. When HIV has severely weakened your immune system, it can lead to acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS).

Because HIV works backward to insert its instructions into your DNA, it is called a retrovirus.

What is AIDS?

AIDS is the final and most serious stage of an HIV infection. People with AIDS have very low counts of certain white blood cells and severely damaged immune systems. They may have additional illnesses that indicate that they have progressed to AIDS.

Without treatment, HIV infections progress to AIDS in about 10 years.

What’s the difference between HIV and AIDS?

The difference between HIV and AIDS is that HIV is a virus that weakens your immune system. AIDS is a condition that can happen as a result of an HIV infection when your immune system is severely weakened.

You can’t get AIDS if you aren’t infected with HIV. Thanks to treatment that slows down the effects of the virus, not everyone with HIV progresses to AIDS. But without treatment, almost all people living with HIV will advance to AIDS.

What does HIV do to a person?

HIV infects white blood cells of your immune system called CD4 cells, or helper T cells. It destroys CD4 cells, causing your white blood cell count to drop. This leaves you with an immune system that can’t fight off infections, even those that wouldn’t normally make you sick.

HIV initially makes you feel sick with flu-like symptoms. Then it can hide in your body for a long time without causing noticeable symptoms. During that time, it slowly destroys your T-cells. When your T-cells get very low or you begin to get certain illnesses that people with healthy immune systems don’t get, HIV has progressed to AIDS.

AIDS can cause rapid weight loss, extreme tiredness, mouth or genital ulcers, fevers, night sweats and skin discolorations. Other illnesses and cancers often happen in people living with AIDS and can cause additional symptoms.

What’s a retrovirus?

A retrovirus is a virus that works backward from the way human cells do. Human cells have instructions (DNA) that send a message (RNA) to make building blocks for your body (proteins).

Retroviruses have their instructions written on RNA. When a retrovirus invades your cells, it changes its RNA to look like your cells’ instructions (DNA). Then it cuts your cells’ DNA and inserts its instructions into them. Your cell then acts as though the virus’ instructions are its own.

HIV is a retrovirus. All viruses invade your cells and then use your cells’ “machinery” to make more copies of themselves. HIV not only uses your cells to make more of itself, but it also inserts its instructions into your DNA.

Who does HIV affect?

It’s a myth that HIV only infects certain people. Anyone can get HIV if they’re exposed to the virus. Having sex without a condom or sharing needles to inject drugs are the most common ways that HIV spreads.

Some populations are statistically more affected by HIV than others. Groups disproportionately affected by HIV include:

People who are gay, bisexual and men who have sex with men (MSM).

Certain races such as people who are Black or Hispanic.

Those who exchange sex for money or other items are also at high risk for HIV infection.

While these aren’t the only populations impacted by HIV, it’s important to consider that they face unique barriers to accessing preventative care, getting tested, and receiving comprehensive treatment. Social stigmas around HIV continue to drive barriers and keep people from accessing high-quality healthcare.

How common is HIV?

The number of new HIV infections has declined. In 2019, 1.2 million people in the US were living with HIV. About 13% of those don’t know they have it, which is why routine testing for HIV is important.