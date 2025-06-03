Dr. Mercy Mwangangi Takes Helm as CEO of the Social Health Authority

KDRTV News – Nairobi: Dr. Mercy Mwangangi officially assumes office as the first Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kenya’s Social Health Authority (SHA) today 3rd June 2025, marking an important milestone in the nation’s pursuit of Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

Appointed on April 11, 2025, following a rigorous recruitment process that drew 92 applicants and shortlisted 12 candidates, Dr. Mwangangi steps into her new role with a wealth of experience in health financing, governance, and policy transformation. She succeeds Dr. Robert Ingasira, who served as acting CEO and will now hand over duties in a ceremony presided over by Dr. Ouma Oluga, Principal Secretary for the State Department of Medical Services.

Dr. Mwangangi brings over 15 years of leadership in public health. Most recently, she served as Senior Health Systems Strengthening Director at AMREF Health Africa, where she secured development assistance funding to expand primary healthcare and UHC initiatives across Africa. Her tenure as Health Chief Administrative Secretary during the COVID-19 pandemic earned her national acclaim for clear communication and decisive action.

Academically, she holds a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBChB) from the University of Nairobi and a Master’s in Health Economics and Policy from the University of Adelaide in Australia, equipping her with both clinical insight and strategic economic expertise.

The SHA, established under the Social Health Insurance Act of 2023 and operational since October 2024, replaces the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) and is charged with managing public health insurance and driving financial reforms to achieve equitable healthcare access. SHA’s early days have seen service delivery hiccups, funding shortfalls, and public skepticism. Experts expect Dr. Mwangangi’s strategic partnerships and resource mobilization skills to be instrumental in strengthening the agency’s credibility and performance.

Under Dr. Mwangangi’s leadership, SHA aims to streamline claims processing, clear historical debt owed to private providers, and strengthen the Primary Healthcare and Emergency, Chronic and Critical Illnesses Funds. Her appointment signals renewed optimism for Kenya’s UHC agenda as the nation strives to ensure that every citizen has access to affordable, quality healthcare.

