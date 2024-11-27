Drugs that treat and prevent HIV and Aids Transmission commonly referred to as ARVs

KDRTV News Minneapolis- Antiretroviral therapy (ART) is the use of a combination several drugs to treat HIV. ART doesn’t cure HIV, but it can help people with HIV live longer and healthier lives. It can also reduce the risk of spreading the virus to others.

Medical practitioners recommend that every patient need to talk to his/her primary care Physician to ensure that they get the best medication based on their health status. If you think you’ve been exposed to HIV, you can take post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) medicine within 72 hours to prevent infection. PEP involves taking HIV treatment every day for one month

The following are some of the commonly used drugs to treat and prevent transmission of the HIV and Aids virus.

Nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NRTIs)

Block the enzyme HIV uses to make copies of itself. Examples include abacavir (Ziagen), emtricitabine (Emtriva), lamivudine (Epivir), and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (Viread).

Abacavir, or ABC (Ziagen)

Emtricitabine, or FTC (Emtriva)

Lamivudine, or 3TC (Epivir)

Tenofovir alafenamide, or TAF (Vemlidy)

Tenofovir disoproxil fumarate, or TDF (Viread)

Zidovudine or ZDV (Retrovir)

Integrase inhibitors (INSTIs) Examples include cabotegravir (Apretude), dolutegravir (Tivicay), and raltegravir (Isentress).

Non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NNRTIs) Bind to and alter the enzyme HIV uses to make copies of itself. Examples include doravirine (Pifeltro), efavirenz (Sustiva), etravirine (Intelence), nevirapine (Viramune), and rilpivirine (Edurant).

Protease inhibitors (PIs) Block the enzyme HIV uses to make copies of itself. Examples include atazanavir (Reyataz), darunavir (Prezista), fosamprenavir (Lexiva), and ritonavir.

The goal the world is looking forward to is to completely eradicate more infections by doing so the world will be free from HIV and Aids which has wiped so many people across the globe and the best remedy is prevention and ensuring that every person knows his or her status as per the recommendation of the World Health Organization and the Center for Diseases Control (CDC).