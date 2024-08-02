Connect with us

Health

Eating healthy foods improves your CD4 Counts and reduced opportunistic diseases

Good nutrition is important for people with HIV because it helps maintain their overall health and immune system which is damaged by HIV. A well-balanced diet can also help people with HIV.

What you can do to improve your overall  health and improve your immune system.

 

  • Maintain a healthy weight 
  • Absorb HIV medicines 
  • Prevent infections 
  • Reduce hospital stays 
  • Feel better 
  • Have more energy 
  • Keep their heart and bones healthy 
Because HIV causes the body to work harder to fight off infections, people with HIV may need to eat more healthy food than usual. Some foods that can help reduce inflammation, which is linked to many conditions, include: 

Green leafy vegetables, Bok choy, Broccoli, Beets, Celery,  fish, fruits, nuts, unsaturated oils, and seeds. 

Other foods that are good for people with HIV include: 

whole grains, dairy products, meat, poultry, eggs, peanut butter, and dried beans. 

People with HIV can also consult with a dietitian at their HIV clinic for personalized advice
Key Points. In people with HIV, good nutrition supports overall health and helps maintain the immune system. Good nutrition also helps people with HIV maintain a healthy weight and absorb HIV medicines. Food and water can be contaminated with germs that cause illnesses

