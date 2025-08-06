England Launches World’s First Gonorrhoea Vaccine Rollout to Combat Surging STI Cases

England has launched the world’s first routine gonorrhoea vaccination programme in a bold step to curb the alarming rise of one of the world’s most common and antibiotic-resistant sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

The National Health Service (NHS), in collaboration with local authorities, began the national rollout on August 4, 2025, targeting individuals most at risk of infection. The vaccine 4CMenB, originally designed to prevent meningitis B is being offered free of charge at sexual health clinics across the country.

This historic initiative arrives amid record-high gonorrhoea infections, with 85,000 cases reported in England in 2023 alone, a threefold increase since 2012 and the highest since records began in 1918.

“Rolling out this world-leading gonorrhoea vaccination programme in sexual health clinics in England represents a major breakthrough in preventing an infection that has reached record levels,” said Ashley Dalton, the UK’s Minister for Public Health and Prevention. “I strongly encourage anyone who is eligible to come forward for vaccination, to protect not only yourselves but also your sexual partners.”

The 4CMenB vaccine, also known commercially as Bexsero®, has demonstrated 30–40% effectiveness against Neisseria gonorrhoeae, the bacterium responsible for gonorrhoea. While not offering complete protection, it is projected to prevent over 100,000 infections over the next decade and save the NHS more than £7.9 million in treatment costs.

“This programme is a world-first and a vital step in tackling rising gonorrhoea cases, which are increasingly resistant to antibiotics,” said Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS England’s National Medical Director.

The programme initially focuses on high-risk groups specifically gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men (GBMSM) with a history of multiple sexual partners or previous STIs.

Patients visiting clinics for the vaccine will also be offered other vital immunisations including those for mpox, hepatitis A and B, and human papillomavirus (HPV) all part of a broader NHS strategy to shift healthcare toward prevention as outlined in the “Plan for Change.”

“This vaccine is already used to protect against MenB and is proven to be effective against gonorrhoea,” said Dr. Amanda Doyle, NHS Director of Primary Care and Community Services.

Dr. Sema Mandal, consultant epidemiologist at the UK Health Security Agency, noted: “We are seeing very concerning numbers of gonorrhoea, including antibiotic-resistant strains. This vaccination programme offers a critical new tool.”

With full rollout expected by September 2025, the UK is now setting the pace in STI prevention globally.