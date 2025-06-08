Environment CS Barasa Orders Nationwide Asbestos Roof Ban

KDRTV News – Nairobi: To safeguard public health and environmental integrity, Environment Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa has issued directive for the immediate removal of all asbestos roofing materials from buildings across Kenya. This decisive action, formalized in a gazette notice dated June 5, 2025, marks a critical step in the nation’s commitment to a cleaner, healthier future.

Asbestos, once a popular construction material due to its durability and fire resistance, is now unequivocally classified as a restricted chemical due to its severe health implications. When damaged or disturbed, asbestos roofing releases microscopic, dangerous fibers into the air. Inhaling these fibers can lead to debilitating and often fatal lung diseases, including mesothelioma, asbestosis, and various forms of lung cancer. This directive reinforce the government’s recognition of the profound public health risks associated with prolonged asbestos exposure.

Under the new regulations, specifically the Environmental Management and Co-ordination (Management of Toxic and Hazardous Chemicals and Materials) Regulations, 2024, property owners are now legally mandated to undertake the safe removal and disposal of all asbestos-containing materials. This initiative aligns with the “Polluter Pays” principle, ensuring that those responsible for the material’s presence bear the costs of its safe eradication.

This bold step by the Environment Ministry is poised to drastically reduce future disease burdens and healthcare costs, paving the way for a healthier populace and a safer environment for generations to come.

This is not the first time the Kenyan government has moved to address the dangers of asbestos. Earlier this year, on March 11, the Cabinet ordered the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) to oversee asbestos removal from both public and private facilities. CS Barasa emphasized that this ongoing effort will not only mitigate health risks but also significantly enhance the country’s cleanliness and environmental fitness, upholding every citizen’s constitutional right to a clean and healthy environment. While no specific ultimatum has been issued for the completion of removal, the emphasis is on immediate and safe action.