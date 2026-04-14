For Better Health: How Marriage May Lower Your Risk of Cancer

International study has found that adults who have never married face a significantly higher risk of developing cancer compared to those who are or have been married, highlighting the growing role of social and behavioural factors in health outcomes.

The study, published in Cancer Research Communications, analysed more than four million cancer cases from over 100 million adults aged 30 and above across 12 U.S. states between 2015 and 2022. Researchers found that never-married individuals recorded markedly higher cancer incidence rates across nearly all major cancer types.

Women who had never married were found to have up to an 83-85 per cent higher risk of developing cancer, while men faced a 68-70 per cent higher risk compared to those who had ever been married.

“Marital status may be a powerful and underrecognized social determinant of cancer risk,” the study authors noted, adding that never-married adults experienced “substantially higher cancer incidence across nearly all major cancer sites.”

Experts say the findings challenge long-standing assumptions about who benefits most from marriage. “When it comes to getting cancer, putting a ring on it may offer more protection to women,” said Dr Brad Wilcox, a University of Virginia professor who was not involved in the research. The study also revealed sharp disparities across specific cancers. Never-married men were up to five times more likely to develop anal cancer and significantly more likely to develop oesophageal cancer. Among women, cervical cancer rates were nearly three times higher among those who had never married. Many of these cancers are linked to infections such as the human papillomavirus (HPV) or lifestyle factors like smoking.

However, researchers caution that marriage itself is not a direct shield against cancer. Instead, it often reflects broader advantages such as better access to healthcare, healthier lifestyles, and stronger social support systems.

Lead author Dr Paulo S. Pinheiro explained that these factors tend to accumulate over time, particularly among older adults. “If you’re unmarried and more isolated, you’re less likely to engage in screening or prevention,” he said.

The analysis also pointed to disparities across race and ethnicity, with Black men appearing to benefit most from marriage due to stronger family support systems that encourage early diagnosis and treatment.

Despite the findings, experts warn against oversimplifying the relationship. Sociologist Dr Andrew J. Cherlin raised concerns about declining marriage rates globally and questioned whether healthier individuals are simply more likely to marry.

Other researchers argue that healthcare and insurance systems often favour married individuals, potentially disadvantaging single people. “Health structures frequently extend benefits to spouses while excluding other forms of support,” noted Dr Joan DelFattore.

The study ultimately calls for targeted public health interventions rather than promoting marriage as a solution.

Researchers urge unmarried individuals to prioritise regular screenings, adopt healthy lifestyles, and build strong support networks to reduce their cancer risk.