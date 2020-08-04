(KDRTV)-Thousands of children in Germany have started going to school for the first time, months after coronavirus broke out in the country in March

However, it is not yet defined how much the children can spread the novel virus as they resume studies

Our critical analysis establishes that everything is not quite back to normal since the school day is shorter, class sizes have been reduced and at the same time lessons hours have been reduced to strain the spread of coronavirus

Outside classrooms, children will also be asked to maintain social distance from other groups of children to halt the spread of virus

KDRTV understands that there are debates in Germany about face coverings though, various regions in the country run their education independently so the system of education would vary from state to state

Currently certain states have recommended that face masks be worn only after classes however some emphasizes that the masks be worn when in and out of class

The other debate is how to keep old teachers safe during the pandemic and one option is to allow them teach lessons remotely

Other reports deliberate that UN has warned that the world faces “general catastrophe” should children remain at home due to the pandemic

In a video statement, Secretary General Antonio Guterres said that option for children resuming studies should be a priority after the virus is under control

KDRTV understands that more than 160 countries across the world have closed schools due to the novel coronavirus

“Now we face a generational catastrophe that could waste untold human potential, undermine decades of progress, and exacerbate entrenched inequalities,” Mr Guterres said

On the other side, Tanzania had resumed studies while Scotland announced that their schools will reopen in August