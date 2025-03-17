Government Lifts Ban On Popular Painkiller

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) has lifted the quarantine order on Mefnac Oral Suspension (Mefenamic Acid 50mg/5ml), a widely used painkiller.

In a statement on Monday, the board said the decision to lift the ban followed extensive quality control tests, which confirmed the product meets all required health and safety standards.

“The Pharmacy and Poisons Board has lifted the quarantine order issued on 11th December 2024 through a public alert for Mefnac Oral Suspension (Mefenamic Acid 50mg/5ml) manufactured by Elfrose Chemical Industries Pvt Limited, Pakistan,” the statement read in part.

The ban which was initially imposed on December 11, 2024, was placed as a precautionary measure to allow for thorough investigations into the safety and quality of the drug.

The lifting of the ban means that Mefnac Oral Suspension can now be legally distributed, sold, and prescribed in the country to patients in need of pain relief.

Mefnac Oral Suspension (mefenamic acid 50mg/5ml) is an anti-inflammatory drug commonly used to relieve mild to moderate pain, including headache and toothache.

It is mainly used in children to treat pain, fever, and inflammation associated with teething, flu, minor infections, and post-vaccination fever.

The painkiller is also used by women to relieve menstrual cramps, while adults and the elderly rely on it for arthritis, joint pain, muscle injuries, and dental discomfort after surgery.

