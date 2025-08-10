Connect with us

Health

Gov’t Reassures Civil Servants on Healthcare Access Amid Fraud Crackdown

By

Published

Public Service, Human Capital Development, and Special Programmes Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Kiringa Ruku
Public Service, Human Capital Development, and Special Programmes Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Kiringa Ruku

The government has moved to calm fears that civil servants could be locked out of healthcare services under the new Social Health Authority (SHA) insurance programme, dismissing the claims as “grossly inaccurate” and alarmist.

Public Service, Human Capital Development, and Special Programmes Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Kiringa Ruku on Saturday, August 9, issued a strongly worded statement reassuring millions of civil servants and their families that their access to medical care remains intact.

“The government will ensure that all civil servants, together with their families, will continue receiving health services from contracted facilities across the country,” Ruku affirmed.

“No civil servant or eligible dependent is required to pay cash at any contracted healthcare facility, whether public, faith-based, or private.”

This reassurance follows concerns raised by Kenya Health Federation Chairperson Kanyenje Gakombe, who had warned that delayed government reimbursements could force private hospitals to stop serving civil servants or require them to pay upfront and seek reimbursement later.

CS Ruku clarified that while access to care is guaranteed, treatment costs will not be covered in facilities suspended from the SHA network. The Ministry of Health last week suspended 40 hospitals over alleged fraudulent practices, bringing the total number of suspended facilities to 75 in less than a month. The move follows investigations by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) into widespread malpractice.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale explained that the crackdown was prompted by a comprehensive audit revealing serious fraud, including “upcoding” (billing for costlier procedures than performed), falsified patient records, and “ghost billing” for services never rendered.

“This crackdown sends a clear message: fraud and abuse will not be tolerated in our healthcare system. Every shilling meant for patient care must be protected,” said Dr. Elizabeth Mutunga, Principal Secretary for Health.

The government says these measures are necessary to safeguard public funds and ensure that the SHA central to Kenya’s universal health coverage (UHC) agenda remains efficient, transparent, and accessible.

The new scheme replaces the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) and aims to reduce out-of-pocket costs, a long-standing barrier to healthcare access for many Kenyans.

Ruku reiterated that the Ministry remains committed to uninterrupted, quality healthcare for civil servants.

“The welfare of civil servants and their dependents is fully safeguarded. Access to healthcare remains guaranteed as it has been over the years,” he concluded.

