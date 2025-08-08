Health CS Duale Suspends 40 Clinics, Medics in Healthcare Fraud

Kenya’s Ministry of Health (MoH) has suspended 40 health facilities and stripped eight doctors and four clinical officers of their user rights due to widespread fraudulent activities targeting the Social Health Authority (SHA). The move aims to safeguard public funds and restore trust in the healthcare system.

This latest action brings the total number of suspended facilities to a staggering 75 in less than a month, marking the most significant crackdown on healthcare fraud in recent Kenyan history.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, speaking at a press briefing on Friday, August 8, revealed the drastic measures were a direct result of a comprehensive audit and forensic review of suspicious billing practices. “We have suspended 40 health facilities found to be defrauding SHA. These suspensions take effect immediately. During the investigation period, these facilities will not receive any benefits from SHA, and we will surcharge them for the money lost,” Duale stated emphatically.

The audit unearthed multiple and grave violations of the Social Health Insurance Act, 2023, and breaches of contractual obligations with SHA. Among the most egregious offenses identified was “upcoding,” where facilities billed for more expensive procedures than those actually performed.

One Nairobi facility, for instance, claimed Sh201,600 for a procedure, but records showed a less costly one valued at Sh89,600 was performed, inflating the bill by over Sh112,000. Other fraudulent activities included falsification of patient records, billing patients in multiple facilities simultaneously, converting routine outpatient visits into higher-rate inpatient claims, and “ghost billing” for services never rendered.

Dr. Elizabeth Mutunga, Principal Secretary for Health, highlighted the ministry’s resolve. “This crackdown sends a clear message: fraud and abuse will not be tolerated in our healthcare system. Every shilling meant for patient care must be protected. We are committed to ensuring that the Social Health Authority remains a trusted institution – one that delivers quality care, safeguards public funds, and operates with integrity. The actions we are taking today are necessary to restore accountability and ensure that Kenyans receive the services they deserve,” she stated.

The implicated health professionals, including eight doctors from Nairobi, Bungoma, and Kilifi counties, and four clinical officers from Nairobi and Homa Bay, have had their access to SHA digital platforms immediately withdrawn.

Their names and those of the suspended facilities have been submitted to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC), and the Clinical Officers Council (COC) for further criminal and disciplinary investigations.

The decisive action follows the recent launch of SHA’s Biometric Health Identification system, designed to eliminate fraud and misuse of benefits by verifying identity through fingerprints, reducing paperwork, and shortening patient queues.