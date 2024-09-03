HIV and AIDS STATISTICS IN MINNESOTA

KDRTV News Minneapolis- The World Health organizations target over the reduction of HIV and AIDS Infection has not been met, scientists, governments and non-governmental organizations are still grappling to reduce new infections as new cases are being reported from different countries across the globe.
The worrying trend is that as the new infections are being reported many people are still living with the virus without knowing and everyone is being encouraged to do a voluntary test and get treated in order to reduce the infection rate.
In the USA and specifically in Minnesota over 10,000 people have diagonized and living with HIV and AIDS and the Department of health has claimed that many people are living with the virus but don’t know that they have it.
Here are some HIV statistics for Minnesota by county:
- Hennepin County: In 2020, an HIV outbreak was declared in Hennepin County, and it continues to be an issue. In 2023, 31% of HIV cases in Minnesota were diagnosed in Minneapolis.
- Ramsey County: An HIV outbreak was declared in Ramsey County in 2020.
- Duluth area: An HIV outbreak was declared in the Duluth area in 2021.
- Twin Cities metro area: 79% of HIV cases in Minnesota in 2023 were diagnosed in the seven county metro area that includes the Twin Cities.
Other HIV statistics for Minnesota include:
- In 2023, there were nearly 10,000 people living with diagnosed HIV in Minnesota, and an estimated 1,100 more people are living with HIV but are unaware of their status.
- In 2023, 66% of new HIV cases were in communities of color.
- Since 2017, no babies in Minnesota have been born with HIV infections acquired from their mother.