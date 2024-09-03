HIV and AIDS STATISTICS IN MINNESOTA

KDRTV News Minneapolis- The World Health organizations target over the reduction of HIV and AIDS Infection has not been met, scientists, governments and non-governmental organizations are still grappling to reduce new infections as new cases are being reported from different countries across the globe.

The worrying trend is that as the new infections are being reported many people are still living with the virus without knowing and everyone is being encouraged to do a voluntary test and get treated in order to reduce the infection rate.