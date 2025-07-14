Connect with us

Health

How One Woman is Breaking the Silence Around Adult Diapers in Kenya

By

Published

Adult Diapers Pullup Pants
Adult Diapers Pullup Pants

At just 32, Caroline Wanja, a newly married woman with dreams of starting a family, faced a life-altering diagnosis: an overactive bladder combined with pelvic floor dysfunction. This condition forced her to rely on adult diapers, a reality she initially hid in shame and fear.

“I felt like a prisoner in my own body,” she recalls, describing how she avoided social events and even church. Her experience mirrors that of thousands in Kenya, many under 40, who grapple with incontinence-related conditions. Yet, adult diapers remain deeply stigmatized, often seen as a symbol of frailty or aging.

Dr. Maureen Atieno, a Nairobi-based urologist, highlights the severe impact of this stigma, noting that many patients hide their condition for years, leading to anxiety and depression. Incontinence, she explains, can stem from various causes like childbirth trauma, spinal injuries, or chronic illnesses — none of which indicate personal failure.

For Caroline, a friend’s gentle advice to embrace adult diapers marked a turning point. “I realised I was attaching shame to something that was helping me function,” she stated.

This realization propelled Caroline to share her story — first anonymously, then openly — discovering she was not alone.

She openly shares personal stories, product reviews, and mental health insights on managing incontinence. Her efforts have helped others reclaim dignity, one voice at a time.

“Every time someone says I made them feel normal again, it reminds me why I speak out,” she says.

She also works with clinics and women’s groups, pushing for honest conversations and better accessibility. “Adult diapers are not shameful. They’re tools for dignity and self-care.”

Today, she actively works to normalize adult diaper use in Kenya, sharing personal experiences, product reviews, and mental health tips.

She partners with clinics and women’s groups, urging healthcare providers to discuss incontinence openly. Modern adult diapers are designed for discretion and comfort, empowering users to regain control over their lives.

Caroline’s journey is a powerful testament to reclaiming dignity and strength in the face of a misunderstood health condition.

