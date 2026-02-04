How to Stop Smoking

Stopping smoking cigarettes involves creating a personalized quit plan, identifying triggers, using nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) or prescription medication, and seeking support.
Key methods include setting a “Quit Day,” removing tobacco products from your environment, using apps (e.g., quitSTART), and accessing free coaching (1-800-QUIT-NOW) to manage cravings and withdrawal.
Steps to Stop Smoking
Make a Plan: Choose a firm “Quit Day” within two weeks to allow time for preparation. Write down your reasons for quitting and keep them visible.
Identify Triggers: Recognize situations that trigger smoking (e.g., coffee, stress, alcohol) and plan alternative activities.
Get Rid of Temptation: Remove cigarettes, lighters, and ashtrays from your home, car, and workplace.
Use Support Systems: Use free resources such as 1-800-QUIT-NOW, Smokefree.gov online tools, and apps like quitSTART.
Inform friends and family of support.
Handling Cravings and Withdrawal
Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT): Use OTC products like patches, gum, or lozenges to manage withdrawal.
Prescription Medication: Consult a doctor about varenicline (Chantix) or bupropion (Zyban).
Change Routines: If you smoke after meals, replace that habit with a walk or brushing your teeth.
Keep Busy: Use sugarless gum, raw carrots, nuts, or sunflower seeds to keep your mouth and hands occupied.
Manage Stress: Use physical activity, such as walking, to reduce stress and cravings.
Common Pitfalls
Avoid “Just One”: Even one cigarette can trigger a full relapse.
Understand Cravings: Remind yourself that cravings peak and then fade, regardless of whether you smoke.
Stay Consistent: If you experience a lapse, do not give up. Recommit to your plan immediately.
Resources
Phone: 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669).
Websites: CDC.gov/quit and Smokefree.gov.
Text: Text QUIT to 47848 or your zip code to 435748