How to Stop Smoking

Stopping smoking cigarettes involves creating a personalized quit plan, identifying triggers, using nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) or prescription medication, and seeking support.

Key methods include setting a “Quit Day,” removing tobacco products from your environment, using apps (e.g., quitSTART), and accessing free coaching (1-800-QUIT-NOW) to manage cravings and withdrawal.

Steps to Stop Smoking

Make a Plan: Choose a firm “Quit Day” within two weeks to allow time for preparation. Write down your reasons for quitting and keep them visible.

Identify Triggers: Recognize situations that trigger smoking (e.g., coffee, stress, alcohol) and plan alternative activities.

Get Rid of Temptation: Remove cigarettes, lighters, and ashtrays from your home, car, and workplace.

Use Support Systems: Use free resources such as 1-800-QUIT-NOW, Smokefree.gov online tools, and apps like quitSTART.

Inform friends and family of support.

Handling Cravings and Withdrawal

Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT): Use OTC products like patches, gum, or lozenges to manage withdrawal.

Prescription Medication: Consult a doctor about varenicline (Chantix) or bupropion (Zyban).

Change Routines: If you smoke after meals, replace that habit with a walk or brushing your teeth.

Keep Busy: Use sugarless gum, raw carrots, nuts, or sunflower seeds to keep your mouth and hands occupied.

Manage Stress: Use physical activity, such as walking, to reduce stress and cravings.

Common Pitfalls

Avoid “Just One”: Even one cigarette can trigger a full relapse.

Understand Cravings: Remind yourself that cravings peak and then fade, regardless of whether you smoke.

Stay Consistent: If you experience a lapse, do not give up. Recommit to your plan immediately.

Resources

Phone: 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669).

Websites: CDC.gov/quit and Smokefree.gov.

Text: Text QUIT to 47848 or your zip code to 435748