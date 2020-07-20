Karen Hospital Issues “Unsatisfactory” Response On Papa Shirandula`s Death

(KDRTV)-The Karen Hospital on Monday, July 20, issued a statement on allegations over negligence in the death of prominent Citizen TV`s actor Charles Bukeko, popularly known as Papa Shirandula, who died after testing positive for coronavirus.

Beatrice Adenga, the wife to late revered TV actor, during the burial ceremony said that Bukeko died in a car while waiting to be admitted in the Karen Hospital

Read also: Preliminary Results Find UK-Developed Vaccine Safe, Induces Immune Reaction

“On Friday, I observed the breathing had changed and Saturday, we took him to the hospital and we went to Karen. Admission was another process… He passed on sitted in the vehicle, he was not even admitted,” she stated, during her brief address during her late husband’s burial.

The allegations aroused Kenyans on social media to point fingers at the health facility at the same time demanding answers about the doctors’ response

This prompted the facility management to issue a statement that many Kenyans considered unsatisfactory.

“The hospital has not responded to the allegation that Papa died in a car parked at TKH. It is always for health facilities to be quick to attend to illnesses because quick action can save life. Many protocols or procedures when a life is in danger are unnecessary,” said Samual Muguna Henry who was responding to the statement on Facebook

Here is the full statement by the Karen Hospital;

Our attention has been drawn to the live, online, and print media coverage where statements of allegations of negligence by The Karen Hospital (TKH) have been broadcasted and promoted by the media houses with absolute ignorance to validate or and confirm facts with the Hospital or circumstances for the occurrence.

We are greatly aggrieved by this action as The Karen Hospital is a specialized hospital licensed and Certified by the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist Board.

The Karen Hospital is ISO 9001:2015 certified and carries all its operations with the utmost duty of care for our patients.

The Karen Hospital staff have continued to maintain this high quality of service to the Kenyan people even during the Covid-19 pandemic as per the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization guidelines and protocols of care and treatment of Covid-19.

It is imperative to note that The Karen Hospital has robust hospital policy guidelines dealing with any patient/next of kin matter

The Karen Hospital requests that all media refrain from communicating unsubstantiated claims about TKH to the general public, and invite you to contact the undersigned for any verification/validation of any adverse information your staff may come across.

The letter was signed by TKH CEO Juliet W. Nyaga.