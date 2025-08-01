Kenya Confirms 314 Mpox Cases, 5 Deaths in 22 Counties

Kenya is grappling with a rapidly escalating Mpox (Monkeypox) outbreak that has claimed five lives and infected 314 individuals across 22 counties since July 2024, according to the latest Ministry of Health (MOH) data. The spread is being driven by the clade Ib Monkeypox variant, a more virulent strain linked to recent outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

In a statement released Friday, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale identified Mombasa County as the epicenter, now recording 149 confirmed cases, followed by Busia (63), Nakuru (21), Kilifi (19), and Nairobi (20). Other counties have reported smaller case numbers, including Makueni (13), and several with between 1–5 cases each. The national case fatality rate currently stands at 1.6%.

“This outbreak is serious, but we are working aggressively to contain it,” said Duale. “We’ve intensified surveillance and response efforts in all hotspot counties.”

Of the total confirmed cases, 33 patients are hospitalized, 54 are under home-based isolation, and 222 have fully recovered. The National Public Health Laboratories and partner facilities have tested 905 samples, revealing a 34.6% positivity rate, signaling a major public health concern.

The outbreak’s transmission is believed to be significantly influenced by mobility patterns along the transportation corridor stretching from Mombasa to Malaba, a key route connecting East and Central Africa. A report by the CDC links 56.3% of the first 48 lab-confirmed clade Ib cases to this corridor. High-risk groups identified include truck drivers (25%), sex workers (16.7%), and individuals working at truck stopovers (14.6%). Alarmingly, sexual transmission is suspected in 62.5% of cases.

“The interaction between truck drivers and sex workers might play a role in Mpox transmission in this country,” the CDC noted, recommending targeted vaccination campaigns, especially for high-risk populations. Kenya plans to begin vaccinations for vulnerable groups in July 2025.

The situation is further complicated by co-infection with HIV, reported in 22.9% of Mpox cases, including one death. HIV is a known risk factor for severe Mpox, raising further concern among health experts.

In response, MOH has deployed Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) across affected counties and screened over 4.7 million travelers at border points. Additionally, 422 close contacts have been traced, with 392 under active monitoring and 15 testing positive. Over 2 million people have already been sensitized through public education and risk communication efforts.

Despite these interventions, challenges persist particularly low public awareness, misinformation, and delayed diagnosis due to low clinical suspicion in early stages. MOH is urging Kenyans to remain vigilant, practice strict hygiene, avoid contact with infected individuals, use protective gear when caregiving, and report symptoms promptly.

“Unity, vigilance, and compassion are essential in this fight,” CS Duale emphasized.