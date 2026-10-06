Kenya Confirms First Imported Ebola Case as Patient Dies in Nairobi

Kenya has confirmed its first imported case of Ebola after a Kenyan citizen who had been living in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) for seven years died in Nairobi, prompting the government to intensify surveillance, contact tracing and other measures to prevent further transmission.

Health Minister Aden Duale said the patient had been ill for about a month and travelled by road from the DRC to Kampala, Uganda, before boarding a flight to Nairobi on Saturday. He underwent routine screening at the airport before being taken by a relative to Nairobi Hospital.

The patient was later transferred to an isolation facility established during the Covid-19 pandemic after developing symptoms associated with viral haemorrhagic fever.

“Doctors suspected a viral haemorrhagic fever based on his symptoms and travel history and collected samples for testing. The sample tested positive for Ebola Bundibugyo virus,” Duale said.

The patient died at 11:30pm on Monday and was buried on Tuesday in accordance with public health safety protocols.

President William Ruto has since directed the National Security Council Committee to assess the situation and recommend additional measures. The government said surveillance, contact tracing, testing and other public health interventions had been intensified.

Eight family members of the deceased have been placed under quarantine and are being monitored daily, while 21 healthcare workers who attended to the patient have also been quarantined. Authorities are also tracing passengers who travelled on the same flight.

The government said 27 passengers who may have come into contact with the deceased had been identified and contacted. Earlier, health authorities said 28 contacts, including family members and healthcare workers, had been identified, while another 23 passengers and four crew members were being traced.

Kenya has also stepped up surveillance at airports and border crossings. As of October 6, the government said 652,584 travellers had been screened and 267 samples tested in five laboratories, with only the deceased patient returning a positive result.

“No additional positive cases have been detected,” the government said.

The country has trained 4,971 healthcare workers on Ebola prevention, detection and management. Designated treatment capacity includes beds at Kenyatta National Hospital, Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, National Police Hospital and The Nairobi Hospital, alongside county isolation centres.

Duale urged Kenyans “not to panic, as all systems are in place to mitigate the spread of the disease”.

The case involves the Bundibugyo species of Ebola, a relatively rare strain for which there is currently no approved vaccine or treatment. The outbreak in the DRC has killed more than 4,000 people, with confirmed cases surpassing 8,300.