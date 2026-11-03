Kenya Discharges First 5 Ebola Patients as 46 More Contacts Leave Quarantine

Kenya has discharged its first five patients who tested positive for the Bundibugyo Ebola virus after laboratory tests confirmed they had recovered, while 46 additional contacts have completed quarantine and been allowed to return home.

The recoveries leave only two confirmed patients receiving treatment in hospital as the country continues efforts to contain the outbreak.

The Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday, November 3, that the five male patients had completed treatment, remained symptom-free and tested negative for the virus before being cleared for discharge.

Two were treated at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), while the other three received treatment at The Nairobi Hospital.

In a statement, the ministry said: “Five (5) male patients, two (2) from the Kenyatta National Hospital and three (3) from the Nairobi Hospital, have completed their treatment, have been free of symptoms, and are being discharged today, Tuesday, 3rd November 2026, after laboratory tests confirmed that they have cleared the virus.”

The latest development also saw 46 people who had been identified as contacts of confirmed patients released after completing the mandatory 21-day monitoring period without developing symptoms.

The group joins 20 other contacts who were released on October 25, bringing the total number of people discharged from quarantine to 66.

The ministry said 52 contacts remain under observation and are expected to complete their monitoring period by November 11, provided they remain symptom-free.

Health authorities have reassured the public that individuals who complete the required monitoring period without developing symptoms cannot transmit the disease. They also urged families, employers and communities to welcome those returning home without discrimination or stigma.

Kenya’s confirmed Ebola cases remain at nine, including two deaths, representing a case fatality rate of 22.2 per cent. No new infections have been reported since October 19.

The two patients still receiving treatment, one at KNH and the other at The Nairobi Hospital, will be discharged once they meet the required medical conditions.

Despite the progress, the ministry cautioned that the outbreak has not officially ended. A 42-day countdown will begin after the final patient recovers or dies, with the outbreak declared over only if no new infections are recorded during that period.

“Until then, heightened surveillance continues without pause,” the ministry said.

The government has also maintained that Kenya remains open for business, with no restrictions on travel, trade or public gatherings, while engaging Saudi Arabia and Kuwait over travel measures introduced in connection with the outbreak.