Kenya Lacks Testing Kits, 6000 Samples In Backlog

(KDRTV)-Kenya`s ministry of health has run out of testing kits leaving about 6000 samples untested as the country waits for the kits to arrive

KDRTV understands that most of the samples were collected from coronavirus hot spots in the country such Mombasa and Nairobi as well as border towns where cross-border truck drivers are tested before going to other countries.

Our source spoke to a researcher at the Kenya Medical Research Institute that is carrying out the test and said they were expecting deliveries of the testing kits to clear the backlog.

However, they were not sure how soon the kits would arrive the country.

At the same time, Prof. Mativo Mwau told NTV that the samples were stored under low temperatures for preservation pending the arrival of the Kits

On his side, the Health Ministry Chief Administrative Secretary Dr. Rashid Aman said that the Kenyan government was doing everything possible to clear the backlog as soon as possible to release the result.

Here is the story by NTV, a local television in Kenya.