Kenya Releases First 20 Ebola Contacts After 21 Days in Quarantine

Kenya has released the first 20 people placed under quarantine following the country’s imported Ebola outbreak after they completed the mandatory 21-day monitoring period without developing symptoms.

The Ministry of Health announced on Monday, October 26, 2026, that the individuals were in good health and had been cleared to return to their families after undergoing individual assessments.

“Today, the first twenty (20) contacts who have completed the full 21-day monitoring period and are in good health are returning home to their families,” Director-General for Health Patrick Amoth stated.

The ministry said the remaining 98 contacts would be released in four waves beginning November 3, subject to individual health assessments.

Amoth urged communities to welcome those returning home and avoid stigma or discrimination, assuring the public that the individuals who had completed the required monitoring period without symptoms posed no risk to their families and communities.

“Each of the twenty contacts was assessed against the release criteria, including 21 days without any symptoms since their last exposure. They do not pose any risk to their families, colleagues or neighbours, and we ask communities to welcome them back home warmly,” he said.

The release marks progress in Kenya’s efforts to contain the outbreak, which began with an imported case linked to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The Ministry of Health confirmed the country’s first imported case of Bundibugyo virus disease on October 6, triggering contact tracing, surveillance and quarantine measures.

Kenya Records Nine Confirmed Cases

The number of confirmed Ebola cases remains at nine, including two deaths, representing a case fatality rate of 22.2 per cent. The other seven patients are stable and continue receiving treatment, according to the ministry.

Genomic sequencing of three samples has established a genetic link between the infections and the first confirmed case, as well as the Bundibugyo virus lineage in the DRC. Analysis of the remaining six samples is ongoing.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said the 20 contacts had remained symptom-free throughout quarantine and undergone final health assessments, counselling on post-discharge precautions and follow-up arrangements where necessary.

The ministry is also providing mental health and psychosocial support to people still in quarantine, those returning home, patients, their families and frontline health workers.

Despite the progress, authorities have warned that the outbreak is not yet over. The country must complete a 42-day period before the outbreak can be declared over, starting after the last confirmed patient tests negative twice at least 48 hours apart and is discharged, or is safely buried.

Health officials have urged Kenyans to remain vigilant and seek medical attention if they develop symptoms such as fever, unusual tiredness, muscle or joint pain, sore throat, vomiting, diarrhoea or unexplained bleeding, particularly after possible exposure.

Suspected cases can be reported through the Ministry of Health’s toll-free number, 719, or the Jali WhatsApp chatbot on 0700 719 719.