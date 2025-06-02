Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Health

Kenyan Teens Face Increasing STI Rates – KEMRI Study Report

By

Published

KEMRI Report Revealed High Prevalence of STIs Chlamydia and Gonorrhea, Among Sexually Active Adolescents across Kenya.
KEMRI Report Revealed High Prevalence of STIs Chlamydia and Gonorrhea, Among Sexually Active Adolescents across Kenya.

KDRTV News – Nairobi: A disturbing study report by the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI), in collaboration with the University of California San Francisco, has revealed a worrying rise in sexually transmitted infections (STIs) among Kenyan adolescents. Conducted between February 2020 and May 2021, the research tested urine samples from 1,167 sexually active teens aged 15–19 across several counties. Alarmingly, 111 adolescents (9.5%) tested positive for a curable STI with 102 cases of chlamydia and 15 of gonorrhea. Six teens were co-infected with both.

Girls accounted for the majority of infections, underlining gender-based vulnerabilities. Even more concerning: five teens who claimed they were not sexually active also tested positive highlighting the role of stigma and underreporting.

Globally, chlamydia and gonorrhea drive over a million new curable STIs daily. In 2020 alone, 129 million chlamydia and 82 million gonorrhea cases were reported worldwide. Kenya’s youth (ages 15–24) continue to contribute significantly to new infections due to poor access to confidential health services, limited sexuality education, and widespread stigma around sexual health.

“Many teens delay seeking care until symptoms are severe — but most infections remain silent and cause long-term reproductive damage,” said Dr. Jane Otieno, a Kemri epidemiologist.

The report urges Kenya to act immediately:

  • Scale up youth-friendly testing with point-of-care urine-based diagnostics in schools and communities.

  • Integrate STI education into school curricula, promoting condom use and partner notification.

  • Distribute free condoms and launch social media outreach targeting teens.

  • Train healthcare workers in rural clinics to offer stigma-free care to young people.

“Without prevention, regular screening, and stigma reduction, this silent epidemic could undermine years of progress in sexual and reproductive health,” warned Dr. Samuel Njoroge of UCSF.

Kenya’s future health depends on how well it listens to and protects its youth today. Let us all take the initiative!

Read Also: https://www.kdrtv.co.ke/lifestyle/my-husband-infected-me-with-gonorrhea-after-cheating-around-with-weird-women/

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021