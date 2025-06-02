Kenyan Teens Face Increasing STI Rates – KEMRI Study Report

Girls accounted for the majority of infections, underlining gender-based vulnerabilities. Even more concerning: five teens who claimed they were not sexually active also tested positive highlighting the role of stigma and underreporting.

Globally, chlamydia and gonorrhea drive over a million new curable STIs daily. In 2020 alone, 129 million chlamydia and 82 million gonorrhea cases were reported worldwide. Kenya’s youth (ages 15–24) continue to contribute significantly to new infections due to poor access to confidential health services, limited sexuality education, and widespread stigma around sexual health.

“Many teens delay seeking care until symptoms are severe — but most infections remain silent and cause long-term reproductive damage,” said Dr. Jane Otieno, a Kemri epidemiologist.

The report urges Kenya to act immediately:

Scale up youth-friendly testing with point-of-care urine-based diagnostics in schools and communities.

Integrate STI education into school curricula, promoting condom use and partner notification.

Distribute free condoms and launch social media outreach targeting teens.

Train healthcare workers in rural clinics to offer stigma-free care to young people.

“Without prevention, regular screening, and stigma reduction, this silent epidemic could undermine years of progress in sexual and reproductive health,” warned Dr. Samuel Njoroge of UCSF.

Kenya’s future health depends on how well it listens to and protects its youth today. Let us all take the initiative!

