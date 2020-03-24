Kenyans returning home forced to quarantine in Kenyatta University hostels

Kenyans living in the Diaspora returning home got a rude shock after they landed in Jomo Kenyatta Airport and were forced to take a Military Bus to Jomo Kenyatta University for a forced 14 days days quarantine due to the corona virus.

The Permanent Secretary of Health with other Ministry of Health and Interior officials relayed the message at the Airport before all the passengers were bundled into a waiting Bus destined to Kenyatta University Campus.

The Government said that any person arriving in the Country to pay Kshs. 9000.00 per day for accommodation in selected quarantine Hotels and Apartments in the City Center and it’s environs and anyone who refused to comply was forced to board a bus to either Kenya Medical Training Campus or to Kenyatta University Campus for a mandatory 14 days quarantine on a fee before they are released.

The Government has advised Kenyans living abroad not to travel back to the Country if their travel is not essential to deter the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic which has claimed almost 20 thousand lives across the globe.

