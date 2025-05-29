Kenya’s C-Section Rates Double – A Costly Choice For Kenyan’s

KDRTV NEWS – Nairobi: Kenya is facing a maternal healthcare reckoning as the rate of caesarean section deliveries surges to an all-time high of 18.25%, more than doubling from 9% a decade ago, according to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS). In 2023 alone, over 220,500 of 1.208 million hospital births were C-sections – a figure that is raising eyebrows and inflating medical insurance bills.

At the heart of the issue is cost. A typical C-section in leading private hospitals costs between Ksh 220,000 and Ksh 300,000, compared to Ksh 80,000 to Ksh 100,000 for a natural birth. As more mothers, particularly from affluent demographics, choose surgical deliveries, sometimes driven by convenience, fear of labor pain, or perceived safety insurers are feeling the heat. Insurance claims have more than doubled in just five years, rising from Ksh 20.4 billion in 2018 to Ksh 44.62 billion in 2023.

The inequality is stark. Among wealthier Kenyans, the C-section rate has skyrocketed to 33%, compared to just 5% among the poorest. Additionally, 19 counties have now breached the World Health Organization’s recommended 15% ceiling for medically necessary caesareans, hinting at the growing normalization of non-essential surgical births.

While caesareans can be life-saving when medically justified, overuse may pose risks such as infections, longer recovery times, and complications in future pregnancies. This trend also threatens to distort healthcare access, with financially disadvantaged mothers less likely to afford the safer option when truly needed.

Experts and policymakers are now grappling with the dual challenge of maintaining medical ethics and sustainability. The rise of elective C-sections may lead to higher insurance premiums and further strain Kenya’s fragile health system.

Without urgent interventions, Kenya risks turning childbirth into a costly privilege instead of a safe, equitable right.