Kenya’s Health Plan Under Threat as SHA Funding Gaps Raise Alarm

KDRTV NEWS – Nairobi: Kenya’s ambitious plan to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by 2030 is under serious threat, as a new World Bank report warns of crippling funding gaps within the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF), a central pillar of the country’s health reforms under the Sustainable Health Agenda (SHA). The report paints a sobering picture of a healthcare system at risk, urging the government to act fast or face the collapse of a plan intended to transform millions of lives.

According to the World Bank’s Public Finance Review, SHIF is set to generate only Ksh67 billion annually—less than half of its Ksh157 billion target. The fund, which underpins President William Ruto’s UHC agenda, is already buckling under the weight of unrealistic revenue expectations and over-reliance on contributions from low-income earners in Kenya’s vast informal sector.

In a country where informal employment dominates and donor support is on the decline, the financial structure of the SHA is proving fragile. The World Bank warns that unless a sustainable financing model is adopted, the system could unravel before it delivers the equitable healthcare Kenyans were promised.

The report recommends bold policy shifts, including exempting low-wage earners in the formal sector from SHIF contributions and redirecting government resources toward subsidizing informal workers and the poor. These reforms would not only lighten the financial load on the most vulnerable but also encourage job formalization and broaden the country’s tax base.

Adding to the concerns are two underfunded lifelines of the health plan: the Primary Health Care Fund (PHCF) and the Emergency, Chronic and Critical Illness Fund (ECCIF). With traditional donors like Gavi and the U.S. government scaling back support, these programs now teeter on the edge of collapse, threatening the delivery of essential services like immunization, HIV/AIDS care, and maternal health.

The World Bank also emphasizes the need for deeper structural reforms in healthcare governance. Hospitals should gain more autonomy, procurement must be streamlined through KEMSA, and national and county governments must work in tandem.

Moreover, SHIF’s benefits must be realistically aligned with available resources to avoid the pitfalls of overpromising and underdelivering.

Further complicating matters is Kenya’s fiscal fragility. With public debt now exceeding 68% of GDP and nearly a third of tax revenue consumed by interest payments, the space for expanding health budgets is tightening. The government must therefore make tough choices about priorities and spending.

The World Bank’s message is clear: Kenya’s vision of universal healthcare is still within reach but only if leaders urgently address SHA’s funding gaps, protect vulnerable populations, and reform governance structures. Without these changes, the dream of quality, accessible healthcare for all may remain out of reach.