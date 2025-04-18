Kidney Scandal Fallout: Mediheal Founder Dr. Mishra Suspended as BioVax Chair

KDRTV NEWS – Nairobi: President William Ruto has suspended Dr. Swarup Mishra from his role as Chairperson of the Kenya BioVax Institute with immediate effect, following mounting allegations of illegal and unethical kidney transplant procedures at Mediheal Hospital, a private health facility he founded.

In an official statement released on Thursday 17th April, State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed confirmed that the decision was prompted by ongoing investigations into questionable transplant practices at Mediheal Hospital and Fertility Centre in Eldoret.

“The suspension will remain in effect pending the outcome of investigations into allegations of unethical and illegal kidney transplant procedures,” the statement read.

President Ruto also reiterated his administration’s firm commitment to accountability and integrity, particularly within the healthcare sector.

“The President reaffirmed the government’s resolve to fight corruption in all its forms and to uphold ethical standards in healthcare, protect public safety, and ensure justice for all affected individuals,” the statement added.

Health Ministry Takes Action

The suspension comes just hours after Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale ordered the immediate halt of all kidney transplant services at Mediheal Group of Hospitals. Speaking at Afya House, CS Duale cited serious concerns about malpractice and ethical violations at the facility.

In response, the Ministry of Health has constituted an Independent Expert Committee to conduct a thorough audit of kidney transplant operations at Mediheal over the past five years. The committee will examine the hospital’s clinical practices, governance structures, ethical compliance, and patient safety protocols. The team is expected to present its report within 90 days.

More Suspensions Within Health Sector

In connection with the same scandal, CS Duale also suspended Dr. Maurice Wakwabubi, Acting Director of the Kenya Blood Transfusion and Transplant Services (KBTTS), and Dr. Everlyne Chege, who led an internal investigation into the matter in December 2023.

These latest developments signal a sweeping crackdown on alleged corruption and misconduct in the healthcare sector, as the government moves to restore public trust and enforce ethical medical practices across the country.

KDRTV News will continue to follow this story as more details emerge.