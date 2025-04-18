Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Health

Kidney Scandal Fallout: Mediheal Founder Dr. Mishra Suspended as BioVax Chair

By

Published

Dr. Swarup Mishra
Dr. Swarup Mishra

KDRTV NEWS – Nairobi: President William Ruto has suspended Dr. Swarup Mishra from his role as Chairperson of the Kenya BioVax Institute with immediate effect, following mounting allegations of illegal and unethical kidney transplant procedures at Mediheal Hospital, a private health facility he founded.

In an official statement released on Thursday 17th April, State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed confirmed that the decision was prompted by ongoing investigations into questionable transplant practices at Mediheal Hospital and Fertility Centre in Eldoret.

“The suspension will remain in effect pending the outcome of investigations into allegations of unethical and illegal kidney transplant procedures,” the statement read.

President Ruto also reiterated his administration’s firm commitment to accountability and integrity, particularly within the healthcare sector.

“The President reaffirmed the government’s resolve to fight corruption in all its forms and to uphold ethical standards in healthcare, protect public safety, and ensure justice for all affected individuals,” the statement added.

Health Ministry Takes Action

The suspension comes just hours after Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale ordered the immediate halt of all kidney transplant services at Mediheal Group of Hospitals. Speaking at Afya House, CS Duale cited serious concerns about malpractice and ethical violations at the facility.

In response, the Ministry of Health has constituted an Independent Expert Committee to conduct a thorough audit of kidney transplant operations at Mediheal over the past five years. The committee will examine the hospital’s clinical practices, governance structures, ethical compliance, and patient safety protocols. The team is expected to present its report within 90 days.

More Suspensions Within Health Sector

In connection with the same scandal, CS Duale also suspended Dr. Maurice Wakwabubi, Acting Director of the Kenya Blood Transfusion and Transplant Services (KBTTS), and Dr. Everlyne Chege, who led an internal investigation into the matter in December 2023.

These latest developments signal a sweeping crackdown on alleged corruption and misconduct in the healthcare sector, as the government moves to restore public trust and enforce ethical medical practices across the country.

KDRTV News will continue to follow this story as more details emerge.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021