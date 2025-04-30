Connect with us

Health

KMPDU to UoN: Stop Treating Medical Students Like Cheap Labor

By

Published

KMPDU
KMPDU

KDRTV NEWS – Nairobi: The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists’ Union (KMPDU) has raised the alarm over what it terms as “inhumane” treatment of medical registrars at the University of Nairobi, urging the institution to take swift action in protecting the welfare of its postgraduate medical students.

In a strongly worded petition addressed to the Dean of Students, Faculty of Health Sciences, KMPDU Secretary General Dr. Davji Atellah expressed grave concern over the relentless workload and exploitative environment under which the registrars are being forced to operate.

“These registrars are students first – not full-time employees of the hospital,” Dr. Atellah asserted. “They are enrolled in academic programs and should be granted reasonable time to study, undertake examinations, and recover. Forcing them into grueling work schedules is not only academically detrimental but also poses serious risks to their mental and physical health.”

The union is calling on the University of Nairobi to reassess the role of registrars within affiliated teaching hospitals, arguing that treating them as cheap labor undermines their academic progress and violates their rights as learners.

According to the union, the current system demands long hours of unpaid or underpaid clinical labor with little consideration for the students’ educational needs. This, KMPDU says, borders on exploitation and contradicts the core values of academic institutions that ought to nurture rather than oppress.

KMPDU is now demanding immediate reforms to relieve registrars from unsustainable work routines, urging UoN to clearly define academic expectations, ensure humane scheduling, and prioritize student well-being.

“The university must not continue to turn a blind eye to this silent crisis. Academic excellence cannot thrive under stress, fatigue, and burnout,” Dr. Atellah warned.

The matter has sparked growing concern within medical and academic circles, with many calling for a broader national conversation on the treatment of postgraduate students across Kenyan institutions.

