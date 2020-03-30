MP Tests Positive For Coronavirus, 50 More To Be Tested

KDRTV has received reports that one Kenyan Member of Parliament has tested positive for the dreadful coronavirus- reported the daily newspaper

Thus, the parliament now wants 50 more lawmakers to be tested for the pandemic as fears emerge that they may have contracted the virus from the fellow who tested positive

KDRTV understands that the Parliament has submitted to the Health Ministry the names of MPs and Parliamentary staff it wants to be tested

The parliament further wants the members to be put on mandatory quarantine

According to the reports, the MP Kamoti Mwamkale allegedly contracted the virus after coming into contact with the Kilifi`s deputy governor

The Deputy Governor got infected after he recently returned from Germany

Currently, the infected lawmaker is undergoing treatment as reported by the daily newspaper

Mwamkale was reportedly in parliament on 17 March for 19 minutes and may have attended meetings of parliamentary committees

So far, according to the Kenya Health Ministry, Kenya has confirmed 42 positive cases of coronavirus.

The government of Kenya has since imposed a dusk to dawn curfew to enhance the battle against the pandemic

The government has all collaborated with both private and public sectors to provide protective gear to the citizens.

Lately, the government has started donating hand sanitizer to the public to escalate the fight against coronavirus.

Since Kenya confirmed its first positive case of coronavirus, the Health Ministry has reported that only one patient has recovered.