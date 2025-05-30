Mpox Outbreak – 2 Confirmed Cases in Kangundo Machakos

KDRTV News – Machakos: Health authorities have confirmed two cases of Mpox in Kangundo, Machakos County. This rare viral disease, previously known as monkeypox, has raised alarms due to its potential for transmission and public health implications. The affected individuals are currently under medical supervision, and contact tracing is underway to prevent further spread.

Mpox is caused by the Mpox virus, which belongs to the Orthopoxvirus genus. It primarily spreads through close contact with infected individuals or contaminated materials. Symptoms typically include fever, rash, and swollen lymph nodes, often resembling those of smallpox but generally milder. The recent confirmation of cases in Kangundo highlights the need for heightened awareness and preventive measures among residents.

Local health officials are urging the community to remain vigilant and report any unusual symptoms promptly. Vaccination efforts are also being discussed as a proactive measure to curb potential outbreaks. Public health campaigns focusing on hygiene practices and awareness about Mpox transmission routes will be crucial in mitigating risks.

As the situation develops, it is essential for residents to stay informed through reliable sources and adhere to guidelines provided by health authorities. The emergence of Mpox cases serves as a reminder of the importance of public health preparedness in addressing infectious diseases.