Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Health

Mpox Outbreak – 2 Confirmed Cases in Kangundo Machakos

By

Published

Two more Mpox Cases confirmed in Kagundo, Machakos
Two more Mpox Cases confirmed in Kagundo, Machakos

KDRTV News – Machakos: Health authorities have confirmed two cases of Mpox in Kangundo, Machakos County. This rare viral disease, previously known as monkeypox, has raised alarms due to its potential for transmission and public health implications. The affected individuals are currently under medical supervision, and contact tracing is underway to prevent further spread.

Mpox is caused by the Mpox virus, which belongs to the Orthopoxvirus genus. It primarily spreads through close contact with infected individuals or contaminated materials. Symptoms typically include fever, rash, and swollen lymph nodes, often resembling those of smallpox but generally milder. The recent confirmation of cases in Kangundo highlights the need for heightened awareness and preventive measures among residents.

2 Mpox cases confirmed in Kangundo, Machakos

Local health officials are urging the community to remain vigilant and report any unusual symptoms promptly. Vaccination efforts are also being discussed as a proactive measure to curb potential outbreaks. Public health campaigns focusing on hygiene practices and awareness about Mpox transmission routes will be crucial in mitigating risks.

As the situation develops, it is essential for residents to stay informed through reliable sources and adhere to guidelines provided by health authorities. The emergence of Mpox cases serves as a reminder of the importance of public health preparedness in addressing infectious diseases.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021