Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Health

Naivas in Bitter War with Nairobi MCAs After Closure Orders

By

Published

NAIVAS
NAIVAS

KDRTV NEWS – Nairobi: Kenya’s largest retail chain, Naivas Supermarket, is under intense public and political scrutiny after the Nairobi County Assembly ordered the immediate closure of all its city branches. This drastic move came after county legislators uncovered expired products including yoghurt with tampered expiry dates during a surprise inspection at the Moi Avenue branch.

The Nairobi County Health Committee, led by Chairperson MCA Maurice Ochieng, made the announcement on Wednesday, May 14, citing serious risks to public health. Ochieng held up a sample of expired yoghurt during a press briefing, warning Nairobians of the “grave dangers” posed by lax food safety standards in the retail giant’s outlets.

Naivas, however, is fighting back and not quietly. The supermarket dismissed the committee’s findings as misleading and claimed its outlets were fully compliant with public health regulations. More controversially, the retailer accused the Health Committee of attempting to solicit bribes during the inspection, suggesting that the closure threats were retaliation for unfulfilled demands.

That accusation lit a political firestorm. Nairobi MCAs  responded calling the bribery allegations “baseless, malicious, and defamatory.” In a formal statement, the committee dared Naivas to file a complaint with the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) if their claims held any merit. Otherwise, the committee warned, it would pursue legal redress for defamation and obstruction of oversight duties.

Despite the closure orders, most Naivas branches in Nairobi remained operational by Wednesday evening, causing confusion among customers and observers. Naivas insisted there was “no legal basis” for shutting its outlets and reaffirmed its commitment to food safety and compliance with health laws.

Yet, the situation has grown more complex. The Health Committee defended its actions as constitutional and lawful, citing its mandate under Article 185 of the Constitution and Section 9 of the County Governments Act. They also invoked violations of the Public Health Act and Food, Drugs and Chemical Substances Act as grounds for their intervention.

Nairobi residents are left questioning whether they’re witnessing genuine public health enforcement or  just a power struggle cloaked in scandal. What began as a routine inspection has spiraled into a high-stakes clash between county legislators and a corporate giant, with accusations of corruption, defamation, and endangerment of public health flying from both sides. The Naivas saga is far from over and the next chapter could play out in Kenya’s courts.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021