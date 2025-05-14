Naivas in Bitter War with Nairobi MCAs After Closure Orders

KDRTV NEWS – Nairobi: Kenya’s largest retail chain, Naivas Supermarket, is under intense public and political scrutiny after the Nairobi County Assembly ordered the immediate closure of all its city branches. This drastic move came after county legislators uncovered expired products including yoghurt with tampered expiry dates during a surprise inspection at the Moi Avenue branch.

The Nairobi County Health Committee, led by Chairperson MCA Maurice Ochieng, made the announcement on Wednesday, May 14, citing serious risks to public health. Ochieng held up a sample of expired yoghurt during a press briefing, warning Nairobians of the “grave dangers” posed by lax food safety standards in the retail giant’s outlets.

Naivas, however, is fighting back and not quietly. The supermarket dismissed the committee’s findings as misleading and claimed its outlets were fully compliant with public health regulations. More controversially, the retailer accused the Health Committee of attempting to solicit bribes during the inspection, suggesting that the closure threats were retaliation for unfulfilled demands.

That accusation lit a political firestorm. Nairobi MCAs responded calling the bribery allegations “baseless, malicious, and defamatory.” In a formal statement, the committee dared Naivas to file a complaint with the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) if their claims held any merit. Otherwise, the committee warned, it would pursue legal redress for defamation and obstruction of oversight duties.

Despite the closure orders, most Naivas branches in Nairobi remained operational by Wednesday evening, causing confusion among customers and observers. Naivas insisted there was “no legal basis” for shutting its outlets and reaffirmed its commitment to food safety and compliance with health laws.

Yet, the situation has grown more complex. The Health Committee defended its actions as constitutional and lawful, citing its mandate under Article 185 of the Constitution and Section 9 of the County Governments Act. They also invoked violations of the Public Health Act and Food, Drugs and Chemical Substances Act as grounds for their intervention.

Nairobi residents are left questioning whether they’re witnessing genuine public health enforcement or just a power struggle cloaked in scandal. What began as a routine inspection has spiraled into a high-stakes clash between county legislators and a corporate giant, with accusations of corruption, defamation, and endangerment of public health flying from both sides. The Naivas saga is far from over and the next chapter could play out in Kenya’s courts.