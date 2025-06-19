New HIV Prevention Breakthrough: Twice-Yearly Injection Offers Hope for Kenya

The global fight against HIV is entering a new and promising phase with the advent of long-acting injectable pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP). This groundbreaking development, particularly a new drug requiring only two injections per year, offers a significant leap forward in preventing HIV transmission, especially in high-burden regions like Kenya.

For years, oral PrEP, typically a daily pill, has been a cornerstone of HIV prevention, proving highly effective when taken consistently. However, challenges such as daily pill burden, stigma, and access issues have hindered optimal uptake and adherence, particularly among vulnerable populations like adolescent girls and young women in sub-Saharan Africa. In Kenya, where an estimated 1.4 million people are living with HIV, these barriers have been particularly pronounced.

The new injectable PrEP, cabotegravir (CAB-LA), administered every two months, has shown superior efficacy compared to daily oral PrEP in clinical trials. Another promising long-acting agent, lenacapavir, is being investigated for six-monthly injections. These innovations address critical adherence challenges, offering a discreet and less frequent option for protection. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has already approved injectable cabotegravir, and its availability is expanding globally.

The potential impact in Kenya is immense. While oral PrEP programs have been scaled up, discontinuation rates remain a concern. Injectable PrEP could significantly improve continuation rates, especially for young women who face disproportionately high HIV acquisition risks. Studies in rural Kenya and Uganda have already demonstrated that population-level PrEP offers, coupled with flexible service delivery, can lead to substantially lower HIV incidence.

Despite the excitement, hurdles remain. The cost of these new injectables is a major consideration, though efforts are underway to ensure affordability in low- and middle-income countries through initiatives like voluntary licensing agreements with the Medicines Patent Pool.

Lenacapavir, a twice-yearly injection, prevents HIV infection. A study in South Africa and Uganda showed 100% efficacy in over 5,300 young women and teen girls. The drug, potentially sold at a cost of approximately $28000 (3,614,090.51 kenyan shillings) per person annually.

Logistical challenges, such as cold chain requirements and the need for trained healthcare workers to administer injections, also need to be addressed.

The introduction of long-acting injectable PrEP represents a critical moment. By expanding prevention choices and making them more accessible and user-friendly, this innovation could dramatically accelerate progress towards ending the HIV epidemic in Kenya and across Africa, empowering individuals to take greater control of their health and future.