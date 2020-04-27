New Zealand Says It Has ‘Eliminated’ Coronavirus, Schools To Reopen

(KDRTV)-New Zealand has announced that it has currently stopped community transmission of Coronavirus, adequately eliminating the virus

The country has reported single figure cases for numerous days and thus on Sunday Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that the virus was ‘currently’ eliminated

Read also: All Coronavirus Patients In Chinese Wahun City Have Recovered

However, authorities have warned against complacency reiterating it does not mean a total end to new coronavirus cases

The reports surfaced hours before New Zealand moves out of its stringent level of social restrictions.

Reports indicate that from Tuesday, some non-essential business, healthcare education activities will be able to resume

However, the country still requires many people to remain home all the times and avoid all social interactions

“We are opening up the economy, but we’re not opening up people’s social lives,” Ms Ardern said at the daily government briefing.

KDRTV understands that New Zealand has confirmed fewer than 1500 positive cases of coronavirus and 19 deaths

The revelations emerge even as New Zealand`s Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield warned that the low number of reported cases in the recent days should not give the citizens confidence that they have accomplished the mission of elimination

On other reports, Chinese Health Authorities have also declared that all COVID-19 in Wahun have been discharged

Read also: Schools Likely To Reopen In June, National Exams On – CS Magoha

Even the US which was the most affected country started to reopen partially some of its states including Oklahoma and Georgia