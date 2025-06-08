Connect with us

Health

Nurse and Accomplices Arrested in Hospital Poison Plot of an Elderly in Kisii County

By

Published

Nurse Accused in Elderly Patient Poisoning Attempt in Kisii County Bosong Hospital
Nurse Accused in Elderly Patient Poisoning Attempt in Kisii County Bosong Hospital

KDRTV News – Kisii County: On June 3, two men entered Bosongo Hospital’s male ward under the appearance of visitors but carried an insulin syringe filled with an unknown, potentially lethal drug . Their goal was to inject 82-year-old patient Jacob Moseti and record proof of the murder. Moseti, recovering from illness, was unaware of the danger until a medical intern raised the alarm.

Suspects and Motive

Investigators identified 25-year-old community health nurse Fiona Mogere as the mastermind. She allegedly recruited the pair, provided the syringe, and offered the intern KSh 10,000 to film himself administering the drug . The intern, sensing something was off, stalled the suspects by requesting to record the injection elsewhere, then alerted hospital authorities. Police arrested the two men on the spot; interrogation led to Mogere’s arrest at her Nyangena Hospital station.

Moseti during an interview revealed that the suspects was coming from a family feud and witchcraft accusations as the motive behind the assassination attempt.

Community Reaction

The shocking breach of trust has left Bosongo staff and patients reeling. “Who can we trust if caregivers turn killers?” lamented one relative. The Kenya National Union of Nurses in Kisii has demanded an internal probe to restore confidence in public healthcare.

All three suspects remain in custody for 14 days as forensic labs analyse the syringe’s contents and authorities review CCTV and call records to uncover any additional conspirators.

Read: https://www.kdrtv.co.ke/news/kmpdu-directs-all-medical-interns-to-stop-working-immediately/

