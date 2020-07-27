Uhuru Declines To Lock Country, Closes Restaurants, Bars Indefinitely

(KDRTV)-President Uhuru Kenyatta during his sudden address of the nation declined to lock the country but alternately closed restaurants and bars indefinitely in a bid to slow down the rate of coronavirus infection

The Head of the State said that the government has heeded that members of the public are disregarding health measures to contain coronavirus while selling alcohol posing serious risks in the fight against coronavirus

The president has banned the sale of alcohol in bars and restaurants which will remain in force for the next 30 days.

“That there shall be no sale of alcoholic beverages in eateries and restaurants across the territory of the republic of Kenya effective midnight today for the next 30 days,” said Kenyatta.

The president further directed that the closure of restaurants will now be 7 pm and not 8 pm

The president also extended the 9 pm to 4 am curfew for the next 30 days

President Kenyatta also commanded Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to withdraw all licenses for bars that will operate beyond the designated time frame adding that such withdrawals will be permanent

The Inspector-General of the Police will also be obliged to submit to the Interior CS Fred Matiang`i a weekly report showing the names of the bars whose licenses had been withdrawn

The president also ordered that no Mheshimiwa will be spared during the curfew hours if they are not essential workers