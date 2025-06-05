PS Muthoni Reveals 100000 Teens Vaping as Women Smoking Cases Surge

KDRTV News – Nairobi: Over 100,000 children aged 10–17 now vape regularly, according to PS Muthoni. That is roughly one in every 25 students hooked on fruit-flavored nicotine. In the US, 5.9% of youth (1.63 million) vaped in 2024, down from 7.7% in 2023. Disposable devices, colorful packaging, and the perception of safety have fueled a surge in teen addiction.

Female smoking rates are climbing in Kenya, erasing years of progress. Globally, around 12% of women smoke. Kenyan health authorities report that more women are lighting up, driven by stress, targeted marketing, and misconceptions about weight control.

Nicotine harms developing brains, increasing risks of attention deficits, anxiety, and future substance misuse. For women, nicotine is linked to cardiovascular stress and pregnancy complications. While e-cigarettes can help adult smokers quit, they’re far from risk-free, leaking toxic metals and carcinogens. Multi-billion-dollar lawsuits against companies like Juul highlight industry targeting of youth.

Kenyan Government must put the following into consideration to reduce the vaping and smoking rate:

• Raise the minimum vaping age and enforce sales restrictions

• Ban flavored disposables and mandate clear health warnings

• Launch public education campaigns targeting youth and women

Decisive and collective regulation and awareness can protect children from nicotine’s grip and safeguard women’s hard-earned smoking reductions.