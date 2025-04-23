Restoring Karura Forest: Indigenous Reforestation on Earth Day

KDRTV NEWS – Nairobi: — In a powerful show of environmental commitment, Karura Forest hosted a large-scale of more than 3000 indigenous trees planting exercise to mark Earth Day 2025 on 22nd April 2025. The initiative, led by Friends of Karura Forest and the Kenya Forest Service, drew together students from The University of Nairobi Geography Students Society, conservationists, and local community members with one shared goal — to help restore the forest’s native ecosystem.

The event, held at the Kenya Forest Education and Environmental Trust (KFEET) grounds, focused on replacing exotic tree species with indigenous ones that are better suited to Karura’s natural conditions.

“This is about more than trees — it’s about reclaiming ecological integrity,” said a representative from Friends of Karura Forest.

Environmental Importance of Indigenous Trees in Karura Forest

Karura Forest, one of Nairobi’s last remaining urban green lungs, has long been under ecological pressure due to the presence of exotic tree species such as Eucalyptus, Cypress, and Grevillea robusta. While initially introduced for timber and ornamental purposes, these species have depleted water tables, altered soil chemistry, and disrupted the local biodiversity cycle.

In contrast, indigenous trees including: Croton megalocarpus, Warburgia ugandensis, Prunus africana, Ficus sycomorus, and Albizia gummifera which offer significant ecological advantages. These species are well-adapted to Kenya’s environment and thus , supports native wildlife habitats, contributes to water and soil conservation, reestablishes the natural forest ecosystem and strengthens the forest’s climate resilience.

Earth Day in Action

The day featured a blend of conservation education and practical action. Activities included:

Planting of indigenous seedlings sourced from local nurseries

Removal of invasive exotic species using ecologically sensitive methods

Guided nature walks to spotlight Karura’s unique flora and fauna

Youth-focused workshops on climate action and environmental stewardship

Interactive team-building games to promote collective responsibility

The event drew participation from the Kenya Red Cross, Institute of Primate Research, The University of Nairobi Geography students Society— showcasing a broad coalition of partners united around sustainable reforestation.

A Living Model for Urban Ecology

This Earth Day initiative is part of a broader ecological restoration strategy designed to make Karura a model for urban forest management. Through community involvement and science-based practices, Karura is gradually returning to its indigenous state — one tree at a time.

“Environmental restoration must go beyond symbolism. It requires sustained effort, science-driven action, and inclusive partnerships,” said a spokesperson from the Kenya Forest Service.

Moving Beyond Earth Day

Organizers emphasized that while Earth Day serves as a powerful global reminder, environmental conservation is a year-round responsibility. The restoration of Karura Forest is ongoing, and its success depends on continued support from communities, institutions, and individual citizens.

As the forest regenerates, so does the hope that Nairobi can lead the way in urban sustainability, offering green spaces not just for recreation — but as vital ecosystems that serve future generations.

#Karibu Karura Forest — where nature heals and hope grows.

Vincent Olando is an environmental advocate and student contributor covering climate action and ecological restoration across Kenya.