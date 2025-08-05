Risks of Smoking before and during Pregnancy

Smoking and pregnancy Smoking before or during pregnancy can cause serious problems. Smoking can cause pregnancy complications. It can also harm the health of the pregnant woman and her baby.12 Complications and harms include:345 Pregnancy complications. Smoking doubles the risk of abnormal bleeding during pregnancy and delivery. This is dangerous for the pregnant woman and her baby. Other complications include the premature rupture of membranes, placenta previa, placental abruption, and ectopic pregnancy.

Stillbirth. Pregnant women who smoke are at greater risk of stillbirth. Stillbirth is the loss of a baby after the 20th week of pregnancy or during birth.

Poor fetal growth and low birth weight. Smoking slows a baby’s growth before birth. Pregnant women who smoke may deliver a baby that is too small, even after a full-term pregnancy.

Premature or preterm delivery. Pregnant women who smoke may deliver a baby early, before 37 weeks of pregnancy. Premature babies often have health problems.

Damage to a baby’s developing lungs and brain. Smoking can cause damage that can last through childhood and into the teen years.

Raising the risk for birth defects. Birth defects include cleft lip, cleft palate, or both. A cleft is an opening in a baby’s lip or in the roof of the mouth (palate). A baby with a cleft lip can have trouble eating. The baby will likely need surgery to repair the cleft.

Sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). Smoking increases the risk for SIDS, the ‘sudden and unexplained’ death of a baby.

Smoking and fertility Smoking can cause fertility problems. Smoking can make it more difficult for women to get pregnant and increases the risk of never becoming pregnant.34 Smoking also damage sperm. It can also lead to impotence (erectile dysfunction, or ED). Both problems can make it harder to father a baby.12

Secondhand smoke exposure and pregnancy Secondhand smoke exposure is harmful during pregnancy and after the baby is born.3 Secondhand smoke exposure during pregnancy causes lower birth weight. It may also cause preterm delivery.

Babies exposed to secondhand smoke are at higher risk for SIDS. They are also at risk for ear infections, lung infections, and decreased lung function.