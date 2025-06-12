Rot at the Source As Gikomba Fish Vendors Exposed for Cooking Near Urinals

KDRTV News – Nairobi: Nairobi County has shut down unsanitary food stalls in Gikomba Market, following alarming report of food being prepared next to open urinals, an act that has triggered alarm across public health circles.

The operation, led by Chief Environment Officer Geoffrey Mosiria, focused on Kombo Munyiri Road, a hotspot in the busy market where fish and mutura were being cooked and sold in filthy, contaminated conditions.

“We found traders selling fish in extremely dirty and unhygienic environments,” Mosiria stated. “Shockingly, some were preparing fish right beside open urinals. Mutura sold nearby was in similar condition posing a severe risk to public health.”

Two kiosks were immediately shut down, and seven more vendors were issued formal improvement notices, demanding urgent upgrades to hygiene standards. The county also warned traders against dumping waste into stormwater drains and paying street families Ksh 50 to dispose of garbage which is an illegal practice contributing to urban pollution and blocked drainage.

Health officials emphasized that such unsanitary conditions could lead to outbreaks of cholera, typhoid, and dysentery, common in urban areas where informal food trade lacks strict oversight. This breach directly violates Kenya’s Public Health Act, which mandates strict food safety and hygiene regulations.

“To some of these vendors, your money matters more than your well-being,” Mosiria noted. “We will continue inspections and take firm action against those endangering lives through negligence and greed.”

The County’s intervention shows a serious step in safeguarding the health of Nairobi residents, many of whom depend on Gikomba for daily food supplies.

Authorities now urge the public to stay alert, demand cleanliness, and report suspicious food handling practices.

Clean food isn’t optional – it’s a public right.