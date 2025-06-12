Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Health

Rot at the Source As Gikomba Fish Vendors Exposed for Cooking Near Urinals

By

Published

Gikomba Traders selling fish and Mutura in extremely dirty and unhygienic environments
Gikomba Traders selling fish and Mutura in extremely dirty and unhygienic environments

KDRTV News – Nairobi: Nairobi County has shut down unsanitary food stalls in Gikomba Market, following alarming report of food being prepared next to open urinals, an act that has triggered alarm across public health circles.

The operation, led by Chief Environment Officer Geoffrey Mosiria, focused on Kombo Munyiri Road, a hotspot in the busy market where fish and mutura were being cooked and sold in filthy, contaminated conditions.

“We found traders selling fish in extremely dirty and unhygienic environments,” Mosiria stated. “Shockingly, some were preparing fish right beside open urinals. Mutura sold nearby was in similar condition posing a severe risk to public health.”

Two kiosks were immediately shut down, and seven more vendors were issued formal improvement notices, demanding urgent upgrades to hygiene standards. The county also warned traders against dumping waste into stormwater drains and paying street families Ksh 50 to dispose of garbage which is an illegal practice contributing to urban pollution and blocked drainage.

Health officials emphasized that such unsanitary conditions could lead to outbreaks of cholera, typhoid, and dysentery, common in urban areas where informal food trade lacks strict oversight. This breach directly violates Kenya’s Public Health Act, which mandates strict food safety and hygiene regulations.

“To some of these vendors, your money matters more than your well-being,” Mosiria noted. “We will continue inspections and take firm action against those endangering lives through negligence and greed.”

The County’s intervention shows a serious step in safeguarding the health of Nairobi residents, many of whom depend on Gikomba for daily food supplies.

Authorities now urge the public to stay alert, demand cleanliness, and report suspicious food handling practices.

Clean food isn’t optional – it’s a public right.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , , , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021